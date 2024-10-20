West Virginia Hammered in Homecoming against No. 17 Kansas State
Morgantown, WV – Kansas State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson spoiled West Virginia’s homecoming, throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns as the 17th-ranked Wildcats (6-1, 3-1) walloped the Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) Saturday night 45-18.
Kansas State took an early 3-0 lead late in the first quarter. The Wildcats entered WVU territory after sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson connected with junior wide receiver Keagan Johnson for 18 yards before settling for the 44-yard field goal from senior Chris Tennant.
West Virginia answered on the ensuing possession. Senior quarterback Garrett Greene got the Mountaineers within field goal range with a 28-yard run before the drive stalled and redshirt senior Michael Hayes hit the 44-yard field goal to tie the game at three.
On the second play of the Wildcats’ following possession, Johnson threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jadon Jackson down the right side line as the Wildcats regained the lead 10-3.
The Kansas State defense added the lead when senior safety Marques Sigle jumped in front of Greene’s pass and returned it 43 yards for the touchdown and a 17-3 lead.
West Virginia found the endzone on the ensuing possession. The Mountaineers marched 70 yards on 13 plays, highlighted by senior tight end Kole Taylor reception for 14 yards, Greene scampered for 15 yards, CJ Donaldson with a 10-yard run, before Greene hit redshirt sophomore receiver Hudson Clement over the middle from seven yards out to cut into the K-State lead, 17-10.
Kansas State started to pull away in the third quarter. On the opening possession of the second half, the Wildcats methodically moved the ball down the field 74 yards on 11 plays capped of with Avery Johnson tossing a 16-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Garrett Oakley and a 24-10 advantage.
Garrett Greene did not return in the second half due to an injury, and the WVU offense remained stagnant, going three and out on its first possession.
The Wildcats quickly added to their lead with Johnson finding running back DJ Giddens for 53 yards to the WVU one-yard line before Johnson threw his third touchdown pass of the night to redshirt freshman Will Anciaux for the 31-10 lead.
Kansas State constructed its third consecutive touchdown drive on the second half, going 63 yards on 10 plays to put the final touches on the game and the 38-10 advantage.
West Virginia cut into the deficit on the following drive, with redshirt sophomore Nicco Marciol connecting with sophomore receiver Traylon Ray for 20 yards, then 12 yards for the touchdown and a successful two-point conversion had the Mountaineers down 20, 38-18, with 8:22 remaining in the game.
Following a Mountaineers failed fourth down conversion deep in their own territory, consecutive runs for 25 yards and the touchdown from Giddens added to the lead K-State and coasted to the 45-18 victory.