Morgantown QB Maddox Twigg in Pure Shock After Receiving West Virginia Offer

Earlier this week, Morgantown, West Virginia, native Maddox Twigg, a quarterback in the 2028 class, received his fourth Division I offer from the hometown Mountaineers.

"They surprised me for sure. It was honestly crazy," he told West Virginia On SI. "I started shaking a little bit, and I was very hyped up and instantly had to call my dad and let him know."

The response from his father was as you would expect.

"My dad was like h*** yeah! Haha, I think they just want the best fit and best opportunity for me, and somewhere I can get on the field early, but if that’s at home, I know they would be super excited for sure. It means everything. I’ve been going to those games since I was a little kid, so yeah, it’s definitely been a goal of mine for sure."

Twigg has also received offers from Jacksonville State, Kent State, and Marshall. He's also visited Kentucky and Pitt and has received interest from North Carolina and Wake Forest. WVU is a place he's super familiar with, however, and far beyond just going to games as a fan.

"I have been to several camps there and toured the facilities and everything. The coaches have kind of stayed in touch with me. I’m definitely looking forward to like a Junior Day and an official visit, though, for sure."

This past season, Twigg completed 125/189 pass attempts for 2,239 yards and 26 TDs. He also added 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns on 143 carries while leading the Mohigans to the AAAA West Virginia state championship.

