West Virginia Has Among the Worst Odds to Win the Big 12 Conference

The Mountaineers are considered a long shot in 2025.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia running back Jahiem White warms up before the start of an NCAA football game against Penn State, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va.
West Virginia running back Jahiem White warms up before the start of an NCAA football game against Penn State, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It's finally here. Game week. Next Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will officially kick off Rich Rodriguez's second stint as the head man in Morgantown when they host the Robert Morris Colonials.

On Saturday, Big 12 action got underway as Iowa State took down Kansas State, 24-21, in Dublin, Ireland. Neither team looked all that impressive, and while WVU avoids both of them on the schedule this season, it goes to show that even the preconceived best teams in the Big 12 have major question marks.

Five different teams have won the Big 12 over the last five years, and with as much parity as there is in this league, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a sixth new champ in as many years.

Could that be West Virginia?

That would be quite the coaching job by Rich Rodriguez and Co. if it were considering how many new players they are working with. That said, having a big first year has happened in the Big 12 fairly recently with Sonny Dykes taking TCU to the national championship in his first year on the job in 2022. More often than not, though, first year coaches, even if experienced, will have their fair share of struggles.

As of today, West Virginia has among the worst odds to win the conference championship, sitting at +4000 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Only Oklahoma State and UCF have longer odds.

Big 12 Title Odds for Every Team

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; The Big 12 Football Champion Trophy on display during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Texas Tech +550

Arizona State +550

Utah +650

Baylor +650

Iowa State +800

TCU +850

Kansas +1100

Kansas State +1200

BYU +2200

Colorado +2700

Arizona +3000

Houston +3000

Cincinnati +3000

West Virginia +4000

Oklahoma State +5500

UCF +7000

Should WVU have better odds?

While I expected WVU to be higher than Cincinnati, Houston, and Arizona, I can't really say I'm all that surprised. There are just too many unknowns with this group, and the oddsmakers are always going to side with the proven commodities.

Published
