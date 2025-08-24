West Virginia Has Among the Worst Odds to Win the Big 12 Conference
It's finally here. Game week. Next Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will officially kick off Rich Rodriguez's second stint as the head man in Morgantown when they host the Robert Morris Colonials.
On Saturday, Big 12 action got underway as Iowa State took down Kansas State, 24-21, in Dublin, Ireland. Neither team looked all that impressive, and while WVU avoids both of them on the schedule this season, it goes to show that even the preconceived best teams in the Big 12 have major question marks.
Five different teams have won the Big 12 over the last five years, and with as much parity as there is in this league, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a sixth new champ in as many years.
Could that be West Virginia?
That would be quite the coaching job by Rich Rodriguez and Co. if it were considering how many new players they are working with. That said, having a big first year has happened in the Big 12 fairly recently with Sonny Dykes taking TCU to the national championship in his first year on the job in 2022. More often than not, though, first year coaches, even if experienced, will have their fair share of struggles.
As of today, West Virginia has among the worst odds to win the conference championship, sitting at +4000 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Only Oklahoma State and UCF have longer odds.
Big 12 Title Odds for Every Team
Texas Tech +550
Arizona State +550
Utah +650
Baylor +650
Iowa State +800
TCU +850
Kansas +1100
Kansas State +1200
BYU +2200
Colorado +2700
Arizona +3000
Houston +3000
Cincinnati +3000
West Virginia +4000
Oklahoma State +5500
UCF +7000
Should WVU have better odds?
While I expected WVU to be higher than Cincinnati, Houston, and Arizona, I can't really say I'm all that surprised. There are just too many unknowns with this group, and the oddsmakers are always going to side with the proven commodities.
