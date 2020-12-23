Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
West Virginia Kicker Evan Staley Announces Decision on Future

The Romney, West Virginia native has made his decision.
Author:
Publish date:

Due to the pandemic, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all athletes in every sport. Senior West Virginia kicker Evan Staley tweeted Wednesday evening that he will exercise his option to return for a sixth season in Morgantown.

Staley was lost for the season due to a lower-body injury that occurred during kickoff coverage back in late October vs Kansas State. Prior to his season-ending injury, Staley knocked in six of his nine field goal attempts with his season-long being a 45 yarder at Texas Tech.

The Romney, West Virginia native is 39/53 on field goals for his career and has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in each of the last three seasons.

