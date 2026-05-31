West Virginia Lands '27 Defensive Lineman Zai'Vion Meads

The West Virginia University football program locked up a commitment from class of 2027 defensive lineman Zai'Vion Meads after he announced his pledge to the Mountaineers on X.

"I appreciate every coach and university that has recruited me through this process," Meads said. "But when you know…. You just know!! I’m blessed to say I will be continuing my athletic and academic future at West Virginia University!! Mountaineers I’m 1000% committed."

Meads, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, also held offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Missouri, and Kentucky, Louisville, Baylor, Mississippi State, and a host of others.