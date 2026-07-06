West Virginia Lands Two Players on Preseason All-Big 12 Team
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Big 12 Media Days will get started on Tuesday, so today, the conference released its preseason All-Big 12 team, as voted on by the media. West Virginia has two players represented, both on the offensive side of the ball in running back Cam Cook and fullback Kayden Luke.
All-American season incoming?
As you are all aware of by now, Cook led all of college football with 1,659 yards last season. He was one of the top running back options on the market, and Rich Rodriguez knew he had to go get this guy. It also helped that offensive line coach Rick Trickett was with him at Jacksonville State this past season.
Rich Rod has had a number of talented backs over the years, and Cook appears to be the next one in line. With so much inexperience in the Mountaineers' running back room, it's not all that far-fetched to say Cook could log 250+ carries. Heck, last season at Jax State, he tallied 295.
The next best thing to the Runaway Beer Truck?
There is only one Owen Schmitt, but Rodriguez is doing everything he can to find a player who can fit that mold of a true fullback and play the game the way "Big O" did in the early 2000s. Rodriguez told reporters back in the spring that he worked more with the tight ends, but in formations where they would like to have a fullback on the field, Luke will be in the game.
While WVU does have a plethora of talented running backs in the fold, Cook is the only proven one at the Division I level. Don't expect Luke to get a ton of carries, but you shouldn't be surprised to see him tote the rock a handful of times. Last season at Arizona, he had five carries for 20 yards. In his senior year of high school ball, he rushed for 2,307 yards and 29 touchdowns.
2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team (Offense)
Quarterback: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona
Running Back: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia
Running Back: LJ Martin, RB, BYU
Fullback: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia
Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State
Wide Receiver: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston
Wide Receiver: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State
Tight End: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech
Offensive Line: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati
Offensive Line: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston
Offensive Line: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU
Offensive Line: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State
Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_