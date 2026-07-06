West Virginia Lands Two Players on Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Big 12 Media Days will get started on Tuesday, so today, the conference released its preseason All-Big 12 team, as voted on by the media. West Virginia has two players represented, both on the offensive side of the ball in running back Cam Cook and fullback Kayden Luke.

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As you are all aware of by now, Cook led all of college football with 1,659 yards last season. He was one of the top running back options on the market, and Rich Rodriguez knew he had to go get this guy. It also helped that offensive line coach Rick Trickett was with him at Jacksonville State this past season.

Rich Rod has had a number of talented backs over the years, and Cook appears to be the next one in line. With so much inexperience in the Mountaineers' running back room, it's not all that far-fetched to say Cook could log 250+ carries. Heck, last season at Jax State, he tallied 295.

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Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Kayden Luke (30) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is only one Owen Schmitt, but Rodriguez is doing everything he can to find a player who can fit that mold of a true fullback and play the game the way "Big O" did in the early 2000s. Rodriguez told reporters back in the spring that he worked more with the tight ends, but in formations where they would like to have a fullback on the field, Luke will be in the game.

While WVU does have a plethora of talented running backs in the fold, Cook is the only proven one at the Division I level. Don't expect Luke to get a ton of carries, but you shouldn't be surprised to see him tote the rock a handful of times. Last season at Arizona, he had five carries for 20 yards. In his senior year of high school ball, he rushed for 2,307 yards and 29 touchdowns.

2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team (Offense)

Quarterback: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona

Running Back: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia

Running Back: LJ Martin, RB, BYU

Fullback: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia

Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

Wide Receiver: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston

Wide Receiver: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State

Tight End: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech

Offensive Line: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati

Offensive Line: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston

Offensive Line: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU

Offensive Line: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State

Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati