West Virginia Receives Votes in the Preseason Coaches Poll

The Mountaineers will have plenty of opportunities to climb into the top 25 with five ranked opponents on the schedule

Christopher Hall

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Kole Taylor (87) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) defends in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Monday afternoon, the 2024 US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll was released.

The West Virginia Mountaineers finished 9-4 last season, capped off with a 30-10 win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and will come into the 2024 season sitting outside the top 25 at 33rd with 22 votes.

The Big 12 Conference has five teams residing in the top 25 and with five additional members receiving votes, including WVU.

Utah is the highest ranked program out of the Big 12 at 13 followed by Kansas State (17), Oklahoma State (18), Arizona (21) and Kansas (24).

West Virginia is the highest non ranked member at 33. Iowa State sits at 36th with 15 votes, UCF and Texas Tech is tied for 43rd with four votes is placed 43 and Colorado’s two votes puts them at 46th.

The Mountaineers have one nonconference top 25 matchup, opening the season against ninth-ranked Penn State.

West Virginia begins the conference slate meeting four of the five Big 12 programs ranked inside the top 25 within the first five league games, starting with No. 24 Kansas (Sept. 21). Then, the Mountaineers go on the road to No 18 Oklahoma State (Oct. 5) following a bye week before hosting Iowa State (Oct. 12). Next, WVU hosts No. 17 Kansas State (Oct. 19) during homecoming week season and wraps up the gauntlet at No 21 Arizona (Oct. 26).


2024 US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Michigan

9. Penn State

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. LSU

13. Utah

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. North Carolina State

23. USC

24. Kansas

25. Iowa

Receiving votes: Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1

2024 WVU Football Schedule

Aug. 31 No. 9 Penn State Noon

Sept. 7 Albany 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Pitt 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 No. 24 Kansas TBA

Oct. 5 at No. 18 Oklahoma State TBA

Oct. 12 Iowa State TBA

Oct. 19 No. 17 Kansas State TBA

Oct. 26 at No. 21 Arizona TBA

Nov. 9 at Cincinnati TBA

Nov. 16 Baylor TBA

Nov. 23 UCF TBA

Nov. 30 Texas Tech TBA

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

