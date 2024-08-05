West Virginia Receives Votes in the Preseason Coaches Poll
Monday afternoon, the 2024 US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll was released.
The West Virginia Mountaineers finished 9-4 last season, capped off with a 30-10 win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and will come into the 2024 season sitting outside the top 25 at 33rd with 22 votes.
The Big 12 Conference has five teams residing in the top 25 and with five additional members receiving votes, including WVU.
Utah is the highest ranked program out of the Big 12 at 13 followed by Kansas State (17), Oklahoma State (18), Arizona (21) and Kansas (24).
West Virginia is the highest non ranked member at 33. Iowa State sits at 36th with 15 votes, UCF and Texas Tech is tied for 43rd with four votes is placed 43 and Colorado’s two votes puts them at 46th.
The Mountaineers have one nonconference top 25 matchup, opening the season against ninth-ranked Penn State.
West Virginia begins the conference slate meeting four of the five Big 12 programs ranked inside the top 25 within the first five league games, starting with No. 24 Kansas (Sept. 21). Then, the Mountaineers go on the road to No 18 Oklahoma State (Oct. 5) following a bye week before hosting Iowa State (Oct. 12). Next, WVU hosts No. 17 Kansas State (Oct. 19) during homecoming week season and wraps up the gauntlet at No 21 Arizona (Oct. 26).
2024 US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. LSU
13. Utah
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. North Carolina State
23. USC
24. Kansas
25. Iowa
Receiving votes: Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1
2024 WVU Football Schedule
Aug. 31 No. 9 Penn State Noon
Sept. 7 Albany 6:00 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Pitt 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 No. 24 Kansas TBA
Oct. 5 at No. 18 Oklahoma State TBA
Oct. 12 Iowa State TBA
Oct. 19 No. 17 Kansas State TBA
Oct. 26 at No. 21 Arizona TBA
Nov. 9 at Cincinnati TBA
Nov. 16 Baylor TBA
Nov. 23 UCF TBA
Nov. 30 Texas Tech TBA