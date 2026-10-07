WVU Releases Depth Chart vs. Arizona — Several Names Not Listed Will Make a Difference

Late Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers put out their depth chart for this week's home matchup against Arizona.

As expected, not much has changed, even with the addition of some newcomers who played a big role a week ago. Below, for each side of the ball, I'll mention some names that you'll see on the field but won't see on the depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB: Mike Hawkins Jr. OR Scotty Fox Jr., Jyron Hughley OR Max Brown

RB: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell

WR (X): Jaden Bray, TaRon Francis, Landon Drumm

WR (Y): DJ Epps, Cyrus Traugh

WR (Z): John Neider, Cyrus Traugh, Keon Hutchins

TE: Josh Sapp OR Ryan Ward, Kade Bush OR Cam Ball

LT: Kevin Brown, Malik Agbo, Deshawn Woods

LG: Nick Krahe, Lamarcus Dillard

C: Wes King, Josh Aisosa OR Landen Livingston

RG: Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin

RT: Carsten Casady, Aidan Woods

Utah running back transfer NaQuari Rogers is getting closer to being ready with over a full week of practice under his belt. He may or may not appear in this game, but he is one to certainly keep an eye on. Wide receiver Prince Strachan finally got some extended playing time last week at Iowa State, hauling in three receptions for 41 yards. You can expect him to see more snaps this week, maybe even getting the start over John Neider at the X. At worst, he will be the No. 2 option there.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Emerson Joy

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., K.J. Henson OR Yendor Mack

NG: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Taylor Brown

BAN: Harper Holloman, David Afogho, Tobi Haastrup OR Jeremiah Johnson

MIKE: Ben Cutter, Isaiah Patterson OR Tyler Stolsky

WILL: Ashton Woods OR Cam Torbor

N/S Geimere Latimer, Miles Khatri

CB: Chams Diagne, Keyshawn Robinson

CB: Nick Taylor, Jaire Rawlison

FS: Andrew Powdrell OR Matt Sieg

BS: Kamari Wilson, Da'Mare Williams OR Kameron Reddic

There is one change reflected here: Isaiah Patterson is now being listed as the first name in the OR situation behind Ben Cutter at the MIKE, along with Tyler Stolsky. Patterson has played a big role on defense this season and is firmly a part of the rotation. Stolsky has seen minimal playing time.

At corner, Jason Chambers made his season debut last week and played a good bit. I would expect that to continue moving forward despite his name not being listed. The same goes for safety JaCorey Thomas. Free safety Andrew Powdrell played the majority of his snaps in the slot last week, just as we discussed going into the game. With Thomas seeing action there, Powdrell will likely continue in that role as the backup to Latimer.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jack Cassidy OR Nate Flower

KO: Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower

H: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

P: Bryan Hansen, Mack Flynn

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg

PR: DJ Epps OR Matt Sieg