Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Texas Tech

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez releases the depth chart ahead of Saturday's regular season finale matchup against the Red Raiders

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University football versus Colorado
West Virginia University football versus Colorado / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1) Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field for the regular season finale. Kickoff is set for noon EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.

UPDATE 11/24/25, 6:15 p.m EST: WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez announced during his weekly radio show running back Diore Hubbard is out for the season with an injury.

The West Virginia depth chart has seen no changes over the past two games, and has aligned with the starting units, except for the X receivers and had little reflection on the snap counts.

There will be 40 Mountaineers playing their final game on Saturday: Grayson Barnes (TE), Jacob Barrick (TE), Jarod Bow ie (WR), Caden Biser (LB), Jackson Biser (DL), Reid Carrico (LB), Derek Carter Jr. (S), Jason Chambers (CB), Mikel Clay (OL), Michael Coats Jr. (CB), Ty'Kieast Crawford (OL), Tye Edwards (RB), Greg Genross (TE), Preston Fox (WR), Devin Grant (DL), Justin Harrington (S), Jaylen Henderson (QB), Kade Hensley (K),Scott Kean (QB), Eddie Kelly Jr. (DL), Carson Lee (OL), Darrian Lewis (S), John Lewis (LB), Kimo Makane'ole (OL), Colin McBee (FB), Oluwaseyi Omotosho (DL), Fred Perry (N/S), Logan Ramper (WR), Jimmori Robinson (BAN), Hammond Russell IV (DL), Jordan Scruggs (CB), Braden Siders (BAN), Justin Smith-Brown (WR), Oliver Straw (P), Kekoura Tarnue (S), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Jordan Walker (S), Jeff Weimer (WR), Chase Wilson (LB) and Walter Young Bear (OL).

West Virginia Depth Chart

OFFENSE

QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown

RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers

WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley

LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Nate Gabriel

NG: Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre Jr., Elijah Simmons

BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Curtis Jones Jr.

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Nick Taylor

BS: Darrian Lewis OR Israel Boyce

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Nate Flower, Ethan Head

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Texas Tech? Crazier Things Have Happened in Morgantown

West Virginia’s Wiggle Room in Non-Con Play is Nearly Gone with Key Games Ahead

West Virginia Surges Into Top Four for Explosive JUCO RB Martavious Boswell

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football