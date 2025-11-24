West Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1) Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field for the regular season finale. Kickoff is set for noon EST and the action will be televised on ESPN.
UPDATE 11/24/25, 6:15 p.m EST: WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez announced during his weekly radio show running back Diore Hubbard is out for the season with an injury.
The West Virginia depth chart has seen no changes over the past two games, and has aligned with the starting units, except for the X receivers and had little reflection on the snap counts.
There will be 40 Mountaineers playing their final game on Saturday: Grayson Barnes (TE), Jacob Barrick (TE), Jarod Bow ie (WR), Caden Biser (LB), Jackson Biser (DL), Reid Carrico (LB), Derek Carter Jr. (S), Jason Chambers (CB), Mikel Clay (OL), Michael Coats Jr. (CB), Ty'Kieast Crawford (OL), Tye Edwards (RB), Greg Genross (TE), Preston Fox (WR), Devin Grant (DL), Justin Harrington (S), Jaylen Henderson (QB), Kade Hensley (K),Scott Kean (QB), Eddie Kelly Jr. (DL), Carson Lee (OL), Darrian Lewis (S), John Lewis (LB), Kimo Makane'ole (OL), Colin McBee (FB), Oluwaseyi Omotosho (DL), Fred Perry (N/S), Logan Ramper (WR), Jimmori Robinson (BAN), Hammond Russell IV (DL), Jordan Scruggs (CB), Braden Siders (BAN), Justin Smith-Brown (WR), Oliver Straw (P), Kekoura Tarnue (S), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Jordan Walker (S), Jeff Weimer (WR), Chase Wilson (LB) and Walter Young Bear (OL).
West Virginia Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown
RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers
WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley
LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Nate Gabriel
NG: Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre Jr., Elijah Simmons
BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Curtis Jones Jr.
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Nick Taylor
BS: Darrian Lewis OR Israel Boyce
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Nate Flower, Ethan Head
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Texas Tech? Crazier Things Have Happened in Morgantown
West Virginia’s Wiggle Room in Non-Con Play is Nearly Gone with Key Games Ahead
West Virginia Surges Into Top Four for Explosive JUCO RB Martavious Boswell