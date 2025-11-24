Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Texas Tech? Crazier Things Have Happened in Morgantown
It’s been quite a while since the West Virginia Mountaineers had a signature win, and one that happened in Morgantown.
Sure, there have been some ranked wins over the years and games with classic finishes, such as this year’s Backyard Brawl, but knocking off a top-10 opponent hasn’t happened since that 41-27 victory over fourth-ranked Baylor in 2014.
Before that, you have to go back to 2009, when Tyler Bitancurt hit a game-winning field goal to beat No. 9 Pitt. The last win over a top-five team was, of course, against Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl in 2007.
Since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012, West Virginia is 1-7 against top 10 teams at Milan Puskar Stadium and is 1-3 against top five opponents.
WVU vs. Top-10 teams at home since 2012
2024: vs. No. 8 Penn State L 12-34
2022: vs. No. 7 TCU L 31-41
2018: vs. No. 6 Oklahoma L 56-59
2016: vs. No. 9 Oklahoma L 28-59
2014: vs. No. 4 Oklahoma L 33-45
2014: vs. No. 4 Baylor W 41-27
2014: vs. No. 7 TCU L 30-31
2012: vs. No. 4 Kansas State L 14-55
To think that a four-win team could beat a top-five team that is a true national championship contender is crazy, right? No, not really, and West Virginia fans know exactly what I’m talking about.
I’m not here to predict the Mountaineers doing the unthinkable this upcoming Saturday, but if, for some crazy reason, it were to happen, it would be one hell of a way to end the season and something that this coaching staff can sell recruits and transfers to.
Ever since the debacle in Orlando, WVU has played competitive football for four straight weeks and could very easily be 2-2 or 3-1 over the last month. The staff has to be pleased with the progress that they have made, knowing that they have some pieces to work with heading into 2026.
Before that game against TCU, there was a great deal of concern with the roster and whether or not they had any building blocks beyond running back Jahiem White. Guys like Scotty Fox, Diore Hubbard, Curtis Jones, and Ben Bogle have emerged, which has provided a small boost of hope for next season. There’s no better way to build on the momentum they’ve created than to go out and beat one of the best teams in the country and potentially ruin their opportunity to play for a conference championship.
If Texas Tech were to lose, BYU beats UCF, and Arizona State beats Arizona, the Red Raiders would be left out of the title game. Obviously, with their resume, they would not be left out of the College Football Playoff, but a loss would certainly impact their seeding.
In that game that happened 18 years ago, West Virginia was favored by roughly four touchdowns, and as of Monday afternoon, Texas Tech is favored by 22.5 points. So yes, crazier things have happened in Morgantown in the final week of the season.
