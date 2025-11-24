West Virginia Surges Into Top Four for Explosive JUCO RB Martavious Boswell
Rich Rodriguez has had a tough time getting the rushing attack going in 2025, and that's due to a combination of below-average offensive line play and a lack of healthy options at running back. Those two things will be fixed this offseason, and while Rodriguez has two backs committed in the 2026 class, he's searching for more.
One of the top junior college running backs in the country, Martavious Boswell, is one of those options and has included the Mountaineers in his top four schools after taking a visit to Morgantown over the weekend. Others in the mix include Kansas State, Mississippi State, and Tulsa.
Schools that extended an offer but are no longer in the running are Arkansas State, Charlotte, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Missouri State, New Mexico State, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, Texas State, Toledo, Troy, Tulsa, UL Monroe, UTEP, UTSA, Washington State, and Western Michigan.
In ten games at Copiah-Lincoln this season, Boswell has rushed for 1,109 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. His blazing speed will be a welcome addition to the Mountaineer backfield alongside Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, and Co. Boswell has been clocked at a 4.3 40-yard dash and has a 100-meter time of 10.36.
Current 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ross Hodge Expresses Sharp Frustration with WVU’s Physicality vs. Xavier
Stock Up, Stock Down: Tournament Resume, Eagelstaff, Bad Luck + More
Big, Physical Division II Transfer Running Back Locks In Visit with West Virginia
Chance Moore Bursts Onto the Scene with a West Virginia Debut Fans Will Not Forget
Big Ten and Big 12 Schools Making Late Effort to Flip WVU QB Commit Wyatt Brown