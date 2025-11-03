Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Releases the Depth Chart vs. Colorado

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez releases the two-deep ahead of Saturday's matchup against Colorado

West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood (92) celebrates with linebacker Chase Wilson (30) against TCU.
West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood (92) celebrates with linebacker Chase Wilson (30) against TCU. / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) host the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon and the action will be televised on TNT and stream on HBO MAX.

West Virginia made no moves on the depth chart on offense, despite the discrepancies on the injury report and the starts on the offensive line. Redshirt senior guard Kimo Makane’ole was sidelined with an injury and in his place, redshirt junior Donovan Haslem made the move from left to right guard for his second consecutive start of the season.

Redshirt senior receiver Justin Smith-Brown made his third start of the season over Cam Vaughn , his first at the X.

On Defense, sophomore Nate Gabriel moves behind redshirt Edward Vesterinen in place of redshirt junior Asani Redwood defensive tackle. Redwood has started at noseguard the last three games, while Corey McIntyre Jr and redshirt junior Elijah Simmons move in to fill the second and third spot.

OFFENSE

QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown

RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers

WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley

LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Nate Gabriel

NG: Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre Jr., Elijah Simmons

BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Curtis Jones Jr.

LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Nick Taylor

BS: Darrian Lewis OR Israel Boyce

RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III

PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III

