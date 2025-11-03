West Virginia Releases the Depth Chart vs. Colorado
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) host the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon and the action will be televised on TNT and stream on HBO MAX.
West Virginia made no moves on the depth chart on offense, despite the discrepancies on the injury report and the starts on the offensive line. Redshirt senior guard Kimo Makane’ole was sidelined with an injury and in his place, redshirt junior Donovan Haslem made the move from left to right guard for his second consecutive start of the season.
Redshirt senior receiver Justin Smith-Brown made his third start of the season over Cam Vaughn , his first at the X.
On Defense, sophomore Nate Gabriel moves behind redshirt Edward Vesterinen in place of redshirt junior Asani Redwood defensive tackle. Redwood has started at noseguard the last three games, while Corey McIntyre Jr and redshirt junior Elijah Simmons move in to fill the second and third spot.
OFFENSE
QB: Scotty Fox Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins OR Max Brown
RB: Diore Hubbard OR Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers
WR (X): Cam Vaughn OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Justin Smith-Brown OR Preston Fox, Christian Hamilton
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Xavier Bausley
LG: Walter Young Bear OR Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford OR Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Devin Grant OR Eddie Kelly Jr.
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Nate Gabriel
NG: Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre Jr., Elijah Simmons
BAN: Braden Siders, Jimmori Robinson
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Curtis Jones Jr.
LCB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Derek Carter Jr. OR Kekoura Tarnue, OR Nick Taylor
BS: Darrian Lewis OR Israel Boyce
RCB: Jason Chambers, Ty Crutcher
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie OR Rodney Gallagher III
PR: Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III
