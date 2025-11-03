PFF Grades + Snap Counts From West Virginia's Upset Win Over Houston
It was a group effort on Saturday afternoon with all three phases of the game making an impact en route to West Virginia's upset win over No. 22 Houston. The final grades and snap counts are in from Pro Football Focus, so let's take a look at who played and how well they did.
OFFENSE
QB Scotty Fox - 70.1 (75)
RB Diore Hubbard - 74.9 (51)
RB Cyncir Bowers - 65.2 (18)
RB Clay Ash - 63.9 (6)
WR Rodney Gallagher III - 69.0 (47)
WR Jeff Weimer - 67.2 (71)
WR Cam Vaughn - 62.8 (54)
WR Preston Fox - 61.0 (11)
WR Jarod Bowie - 57.0 (11)
WR Justin Smith-Brown - 56.4 (7)
TE Ryan Ward - 72.3 (19)
TE Jacob Barrick - 71.1 (36)
TE Grayson Barnes - 53.6 (44)
LT Nick Krahe - 59.4 (75)
LG Donovan Haslam - 55.9 (75)
C Landen Livingston - 60.5 (75)
RG Walter Young Bear - 58.1 (72)
RT Ty’Kieast Crawford - 52.7 (75)
OL Carson Lee - 60.0 (3)
My thoughts:
The run blocking grades are what drag down the offensive linemen, but they each graded fairly well in pass protection, including left guard Donovan Haslam, who led the way at an 84. By far the best game they've played all season long.
DEFENSE
DL Devin Grant - 79.3 (47)
DL Asani Redwood - 76.0 (44)
DL Edward Vesterinen - 64.2 (47)
DL Hammond Russell - 63.8 (3)
DL Corey McIntyre Jr. - 63.1 (27)
DL Nate Gabriel - 58.0 (22)
DL Eddie Kelly Jr. - 46.4 (25)
BAN Braden Siders - 72.2 (48)
BAN Jimmori Robinson - 68.8 (22)
BAN Curtis Jones Jr. - 52.1 (7)
LB Reid Carrico - 69.8 (43)
LB Ben Cutter - 52.9 (19)
LB Ben Bogle - 45.6 (28)
LB Chase Wilson - 38.7 (53)
CB Jordan Scruggs - 90.1 (40)
CB Michael Coats Jr. - 72.2 (48)
CB Jason Chambers - 64.1 (51)
N/S Fred Perry - 65.0 (62)
S Nick Taylor - 60.0 (2)
S Kekoura Tarnue - 57.9 (33)
S Derek Carter Jr. - 57.0 (38)
S Darrian Lewis - 53.3 (38)
S Israel Boyce - 46.7 (32)
My thoughts:
I thought Devin Grant played a stellar game, and the grade given to him backs that opinion up. He always seems to come through with a big play when the Mountaineer defense desperately needs it, and the fumble on Saturday was another example of that. The linebackers played their worst game in a while and arguably of the season. They were responsible for half of the missed tackles on the day and probably should have been knocked for a few more.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Diore Hubbard’s Career Day Helps Fuel WVU’s Upset of No. 22 Houston
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Colorado: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Odds are in, West Virginia Favored at Home Against Colorado
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Wasted Year? Nope, the Vision is Starting to Come Together
Between The Eers: Heating Up? West Virginia Could Finish the 2025 Season Strong