Mountaineers Lose Third Safety to Transfer Portal

West Virginia University defensive back William Davis has announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the third Mountaineer safety to signal his departure from the program.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez and his staff recently signed six safeties in the 2026 recruiting class, including highly regarded former Penn State commit Matt Sieg and JUCO standout Da’Mare Williams. During the first day of the early signing period, Rodriguez noted that the staff plans to evaluate and pursue talent at every position when the portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

Davis appeared in one game for West Virginia this season, seeing action in the opener against Robert Morris.

Before transferring to WVU, the South Boston, Virginia, native was a standout at Virginia Union. He earned 2024 CIAA First Team honors after recording 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Over three seasons with the Panthers, Davis totaled 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, four sacks and nine interceptions.

West Virginia's updated safety room

Israel Boyce, Jason Cross, Julien Horton

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SIEmpty heading

SEC School is Set to Hire Running Backs Coach Larry Porter Away From West Virginia

College Football 26 Adds Two New Uniform Options for West Virginia

West Virginia is Considering Former Four-Star SEC QB Commit in the Transfer Portal

Where West Virginia's Decommits in the 2026 Recruiting Class Signed & What Happened

Two Michigan Players WVU Should Pursue if They Enter Portal Following Coaching Change