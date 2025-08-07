West Virginia’s Cam Vaughn Joins Elite Company on Biletnikoff Preseason Watch List
Cam Vaughn is a redshirt sophomore who transferred with head coach Rich Rodriguez from Jacksonville State. In his only season under Rodriguez, Vaughn recorded 48 receptions for 803 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns. He found himself on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List on Wednesday.
The West Virginia Mountaineers have given their fan base a real reason to be excited for the 2025 college football season. For the past six seasons, WVU fans were entrusting ex-head coach Neal Brown to steer the team in the right direction. After not being able to turn the Mountaineers program around, the team went in a new direction.
The WVU fan base is super pumped up for what the 2025 season will bring. It's the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez. The Sportsbooks aren't giving WVU much love as they expect them to win roughly six games in 2025. However, Rodriguez did bring six players with him to Morgantown from Jacksonville State. One of those six players is the talented deep ball wide receiver Cam Vaughn. On Wednesday, Vaughn saw his name included on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.
Vaughn is the top wide receiver, supported by two other talented players, Jaden Bray and Rodney Gallagher III. The Mountaineers are poised to have a solid wide receiver group; now, it’s just a waiting game to see who Rodriguez will name as the starting quarterback.
In his first season playing for Rodriguez out at Jacksonville State, Vaughn showed his promise. He had a solid freshman season where he caught 48 receptions for 803 yards and added five receiving touchdowns. His greatest trait was the ability to separate himself down the field away from defensive backs. He's a home run type of wide receiver, and that's exactly why he heard his name included on such a prestigious preseason list.
One thing is for certain: no matter who is throwing the football in Vaughn's direction, he is poised for an elite season. The Mountaineers have not had much to celebrate over the past few seasons, but with Vaughn and Rodriguez joining the team, there is a renewed sense of optimism. The 2025 season continues to get closer and the Mountaineer fan base is super excited to see what Vaughn can bring to the offense.
