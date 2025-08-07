Rich Rod Makes Bold Statement on West Virginia's Group of Slot Receivers
The West Virginia Mountaineers are preparing for their first season under head coach Rich Rodriguez, who has not hesitated to critique his team when necessary. At the same time, he has also offered praise when warranted.
Jaden Bray, Justin Smith-Brown, Christian Hamilton, Logan Ramper, Jarel Williams, and Preston Fox were all recognized by their head coach on Wednesday. However, it was the selection of the slot wide receiver group that particularly excited Rodriguez.
“Jaden Bray can run," Rodriguez said. "Justin Smith-Brown can run. Christian Hamilton can run. Logan Ramper’s a big, physical guy. He’s a 215-220-pound guy. Jarel Williams. Preston Fox, I’m glad he came back because he’ll help us both inside and outside, and in the return game. And our slot, this is as good a selection of slots as I’ve had. You look at Rodney Gallagher and ManMan Singleton, Jarod Bowie, and even (true freshman) Armoni Weaver, we got some pretty dynamic slots, I think."
Rodriguez is fired up about his selection of slot wide receivers: Rodney Gallagher, ManMan Singleton, Bowie, and even (true freshman) Armoni Weaver. That's big praise from a head coach who doesn't give compliments out for fun.
Gallagher could exciting option at the slot in this WVU offense. Hearing a head coach who is never shy to call out his players give such high praise was very telling. That proves just how loaded Rodriguez believes his slot receiver group is. That’s a very exciting thought for Mountaineer faithful as the 2025 season gets closer.
During the 2024 season, Gallagher played as a defensive back as well as a wide receiver. He managed to catch 26 passes for 288 receiving yards and popped in three touchdowns. Now that his focus is fully on the offensive side of the ball, he could be primed for a breakout year. All eyes will be on the third-year player as WVU fans now are truly curious about just how dangerous this group can be in the 2025 college football season.
