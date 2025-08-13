West Virginia’s Week 2 Showdown at Ohio Officially Announced as a Sell Out
West Virginia's Week 2 road matchup against the Ohio Bobcats has been officially announced as a sellout. This comes as no surprise, given the close proximity of Mountaineer fans and also how big a game this is for Ohio to host a Power Four opponent.
For those who live in the Parkersburg area, it's about a 40-45 minute drive to Athens, which surely beats the two-hour haul to Morgantown. While there will be plenty of Bobcat fans on hand, there should be a strong contingent of folks in the Old Gold and Blue.
The Bobcats are 3-12 in their last 15 matchups against Power Four opponents, with two of those wins coming against Kansas pre-Lance Leipold days. The other win came against Iowa State (10-7) back in 2023 when the Cyclones had a number of key players under the weather.
Don't be fooled, though. The Bobcats are a tough, scrappy team that will give West Virginia everything they have. They are the defending MAC champs and defeated Jacksonville State, 30-27, last year in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl. Rich Rodriguez did not coach in that bowl game, of course, but still, they were able to take down a red-hot team that entered the game winners of nine of their previous ten.
Ohio did lose head coach Tim Albin to Charlotte, however, but still has continuity in place by promoting associate head coach and offensive coordinator Brian Smith as their new head man. Starting quarterback Parker Navarro also returns after throwing for 2,423 yards, 13 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,054 yards and 18 scores in 2024.
With the Pitt game being the following week, this could be a tricky game for the Mountaineers. If they lack focus and think this should be a walk in the park, they could get caught looking ahead.
West Virginia vs. Ohio all-time meetings
2001: West Virginia 20, Ohio 3
1987: West Virginia 25, Ohio 3
1984: West Virginia 38, Ohio 0
1983: West Virginia 55, Ohio 3
