WVU Football's Depth Chart is Far From Being Set in Stone Despite What You've Seen
It's all over X. It's all over Facebook. It's all over YouTube. Every social media outlet has several posts of West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez accidentally showing the media the tentative depth chart during Tuesday's press conference.
For the most part, much of what's on there will likely hold true, but could this have been a little mind game Rich Rod was playing with some folks? He knew what sheet of paper he was holding up in front of his face when he was simulating how he gets frustrated behind his call sheet during games. It could have been the depth chart from the first day of fall camp for all we know.
The starting jobs have not been decided, regardless of who tells you otherwise. There are still 17 days left until the season opener and two more scrimmages to go through. I can promise you, nothing has been decided. Are there some leaders in the clubhouse at each position? Sure, there is. But the chart the whole world saw on Tuesday could be flipped on its head come Sunday after they go through the next scrimmage.
Also, if you look closely, there's an "or" in between several of the names, including the quarterbacks. Rodriguez admitted on Monday that they're still repping five guys, so if the starter was already in place, why would that be the case? In all likelihood, those five quarterbacks will each go live on Saturday before they start whittling this thing down to two or three options.
As I mentioned on Between The Eers, the three veterans — Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Max Brown — are probably what this battle will come down to. Khalil Wilkins and Scotty Fox Jr. are talented and have potential for bright futures, but with three vets on the roster, it's hard to see one of the young guys sticking out that much, leapfrogging that many with experience.
There's still a long way to go between now and the season opener, meaning that the depth chart could change fifteen times before the ball is kicked off against Robert Morris.
