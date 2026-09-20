West Virginia Topples No. 25 Virginia

Charlotte - The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) put up 439 yards of total offense as junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. accounted for 313 total yards of offense and five touchdowns to knock off the No. 25 Virginia 38-27.

After the Virginia defense stopped West Virginia on a three and out on the opening drive of the game, the Cavalier offense marched down the field for a 12-play 62-yard touchdown drive.

Virginia fifth-year quarterback Beau Pribula opened the drive with a pair of quick passes on the outside for 14 yards and a first down before Jekail Middlebrook took the ball for three consecutive carries for 12 yards and a first down as the Cavaliers were moving the ball at will as the senior capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

West Virginia responded on the following drive. Facing a third and seven and in danger of its second consecutive three and out, a defensive pass interference call on the Cavaliers kept the drive alive and the Mountaineers took full advantage.

Senior running back Cam Cook broke a pair of tackles and raced down the sidelines for a 23-yard run. Then, on third and five, junior, Hawkins burst up the middle for 17 yards. Two plays later, Hawkins hurdled his way into the endzone for a 13-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven.

Virginia regained the lead late in the first quarter with a 47-yard touchdown run from fifth year running back Xavier Brown for a 14-7 Cavalier lead.

West Virginia would answer again. A quick slant to senior receiver Jaden Bray for 29-yard started the drive. The Mountaineers chipped away at the Cavalier defense with the run game before Hawkins hit redshirt senior receiver DJ Epps for a 29-yard touchdown, knotting the game at 14.

After allowing two touchdown drives on the first three Virginia possessions, the defense settled in and limited the Cavaliers to 27 yards on the following three drives, including a pair of three and outs to set the Mountaineers’ offense up near midfield inside their own territory at the 40 with 1:44 remaining in the half.

Three straight Cam Cook runs for a first down opened the drive. Then, on second and ten, Hawkins found Epps over the middle for a 42-yard toss and catch, setting up a Hawkins 15-yard touchdown run as the Mountaineers took a 21-14 lead into halftime.

West Virginia and Virginia traded three and outs, and the Cavaliers were on the verge of turning the ball over on downs on their second possession of the half, but Pribula connected with Middlebrook down the right side for a 26-yard gain to the WVU eight-yard line. Pribula capped the 11-play 66-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

The Mountaineers reclaimed the lead near the end of the third quarter. Hawkins opened the drive at his own 17-yard pass to redshirt junior John Neider before runs from Cook and Hawkins combined for 11 yards and a first down. Next, a 15-yard penalty on the Virginia defense moved the ball to the Cavalier 35-yard line. Cook rushed for 11 yards and two plays later, Hawkins found Epps over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown pass and a 28-21 lead.

Virginia marched down the field on the ensuing possession, getting chunks of yards in the passing game, mixed in was a 16-yard run from Middlebrook placed the Cavaliers at the WVU 16-yard line. However, the West Virginia defense did not break and captured their second sack of the night on a third and seven, forcing a 39-yard field goal attempt from Will Bettridge that sailed wide right.

West Virginia held on to the momentum and the offense kept its drive alive when Hawkins threw a floater down the left side, giving his six-foot-two receiver a chance, and Bray hauled it for 38 yards. Cook put the Mountaineers at the nine with a 15-yard run before Hawkins ran into the endzone from five yards out for a 35-21 lead.

The Mountaineer defense held Virginia to four plays as Pribula was sacked on fourth and five and the Mountaineers took over at the Cavalier 21-yard line.

Keeping it on the ground, the Mountaineers bullied their way took the six before settling for a 21-yard field goal for the 38-21 advantage.

West Virginia made Virginia fight for every yard to midfield until a swing pass to sophomore Zay Davis for 35 yards to the WVU 15. Two flags later, Pribula found junior tight end John Rogers in the back of the endzone. The two-point conversion failed for the 38-27 final.

West Virginia opens Big 12 Conference action next Saturday at Mountaineer Field against Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.me. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.