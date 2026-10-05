Rich Rod May Have Actually Recreated Pat White and Steve Slaton

The defense is a major problem for West Virginia. The good news is that the offense is exactly what everyone hoped it would be, and maybe even a little better, thanks to the dynamic and explosive duo of QB Mike Hawkins Jr. and RB Cam Cook.

At this point, I think it's safe to say that Rich Rodriguez has successfully recreated a modern version of the Pat White/Steve Slaton combo that made the Mountaineers one of the most potent offenses in the country from 2005-07.

The comparisons were always there, but until they had a few games under their belt and had faced Power Four competition, it was a little unfair to directly compare Hawkins/Cook to the best duo ever to do it at WVU. Nearly halfway through the season, they have earned that comparison.

Let's take a look at the numbers and see just how close Hawkins and Cook are to White and Slaton through their first five games of the 2006 season, which was White's first year as the full-time starter. He started the last month of the 2005 season, of course, but the comparison at the start of 2006 is fairer because of how the schedule is set up with non-con games, and it was the first five of the year for Slaton too, keeping the timeline the same.

Pat White (2006)

Former WVU QB Pat White holding the Fiesta Bowl trophy. | WVU Athletics Communication

vs. Marshall: 10/14, 168 yards, 2 TD | 7 carries, 48 yards



vs. E. Washington: 4/4, 48 yards | 2 carries, 22 yards



vs. Maryland: 6/9, 43 yards, TD | 12 carries, 85 yards, TD



at East Carolina: 17/24, 216 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT | 11 carries, 39 yards, TD



at Mississippi State: 6/9, 92 yards | 11 carries, 76 yards, 2 TD



Overall: 43-of-60 passing (71.7%), 567 yards, 5 TD, 3 INT; 43 carries, 270 yards (6.3 avg), 4 TD

Mike Hawkins Jr. (2026)

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

vs. Coastal Carolina: 11/14, 132 yards, TD | 20 carries, 103 yards, TD



vs. UT Martin: 5/7, 155 yards, 2 TD | 6 carries, 96 yards, 2 TD



vs. Virginia: 10/17, 190 yards, 2 TD | 18 carries, 123 yards, 3 TD



vs. Oklahoma State: 10/22, 132 yards, INT | 28 carries, 103 yards, 3 TD



at Iowa State: 11/23, 227 yards, 2 TD | 20 carries, 149 yards, 2 TD



Overall: 47-of-83 passing (56.6%), 836 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT; 92 carries, 574 yard (6.2 avg), 11 TD

The comparison

As heavily as West Virginia has leaned on the run, Hawkins has still thrown the ball 23 more times than White did to this point in the 2006 campaign. The completion percentage is lower, but Hawkins has thrown for more yards, more touchdowns, and fewer interceptions. Hawkins has also run the ball significantly more times, but the yards per carry are nearly identical. The most eye-popping stat is Hawkins' 11 rushing touchdowns. That puts him on pace for 26.2 rushing scores. I'm not sure he'll finish with that many, but the way he's been playing, I wouldn't count it out. Could you imagine if he got in the ballpark of 25 rushing TDs? Holy moly.

Steve Slaton (2006)

Dec 1, 2007, Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back (10) Steve Slaton runs in the Mountaineers 13-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Mylan Puskar Stadium. Duhart recovered the fumble. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

vs. Marshall: 33 carries, 203 yards, 2 TD



vs. E. Washington: 8 carries, 105 yards, 2 TD



vs. Maryland: 21 carries, 195 yards, 2 TD



at East Carolina: 24 carries, 80 yards



at Mississippi State: 26 carries, 185 yards, TD



Overall: 112 carries, 768 yards, 7 TD, 6.9 yards per carry, 153.6 yards per game

Cam Cook (2026)

West Virginia University running back Cam Cook | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

vs. Coastal Carolina: 30 carries, 142 yards, 2 TD



vs. UT Martin: 10 carries, 52 yards, TD



vs. Virginia: 30 carries, 123 yards



vs. Oklahoma State: 29 carries, 193 yards



at Iowa State: 20 carries, 142 yards, 2 TD



Overall: 119 carries, 652 yards, 5 TD, 5.5 yards per carry, 130.4 yards per game

The comparison

The difference between the two is obvious: the speed. Slaton was just a bolt of lightning that could strike from anywhere on the field at any given moment. Cook is special in his own way in that he almost always makes the first guy miss. He's not going to run away from guys very often, but he can do a lot of damage by forcing missed tackles. Two different running styles, yet both have incredible numbers through five games.