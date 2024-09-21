What Neal Brown Said Following the Comeback Win Over Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.
Opening statement
I really appreciate the fans that stayed. The crew that stayed was really supportive. Almost all of them came down to the lower bowl. It was legit loud, when they (Kansas) had the ball there in the last 20 seconds, it was loud. I want to really recognize them, and just tell them from our team and everybody, we appreciate those people who stayed. I know it’s long day, I’m exhausted, but I really appreciate them. (This was a) huge win. I was telling them as I walked down the hall here, when you do this long enough, most things even out. We had a game last week that we really should have won, up 10 (points) under five (minutes). But then we came back and flipped the script this week. That’s really the way sports work. I’m really proud of our guys.
Defense
Our players and our staff just got beat up all week. We came out, and really in the last two drives of the game answered the bell. [The defense] got a huge stop, three downs in a row after the first touchdown in the fourth quarter to get the ball back and then get the stop at the end of the game. It wasn’t always pretty, but we created two takeaways and made them drive the length of the field. (They) hit us on a couple reverses for a couple of plays, but not a whole lot of explosive plays on their end, and their offense is really good and talented. (Kansas senior running back) Devin Neal is a God. Their backup running back came back and played, and we had an issue tackling him. A lot of people are because he’s so strong. (Kansas redshirt junior quarterback) Jalon Daniels, he is just a great player. I’m proud of those guys. I thought that (junior spur) Tyrin Bradley Jr., obviously he had two takeaways. (Redshirt freshman linebacker) Josiah Trotter was really good. (Senior defensive lineman) Sean Martin got his hand on the ball. (Senior defensive lineman) TJ Jackson was really active out front.
Offense
We just found a way. It wasn’t our best day. Probably didn’t have our ‘A’ game but we finished well. We worked two minute offense a lot and that’s what we were in the last two drives of the game and we’ve been pretty good. If y’all have been paying attention, we’ve been pretty good in two-minute drives for, really, two years in a row. I thought we didn’t run the ball as well as we normally do. Credit them, they did a good job mixing up their fronts. Their d-line is quality. They’ve got one really all-league player and a bunch of high-end players, and they executed, they’re well-coached, but we found a way.
I think (senior quarterback) Garrett Greene was up and down until it was winning time, and in winning time, he won. That’s what he is, he’s a winner and he’s an elite competitor. He’s one of these guys that I might coach for a long time and may never have another guy as competitive as he is and has the ability to make plays with his feet, especially in two-minute situations, so I’m proud of him.
I thought (redshirt sophomore wide receiver) Hudson Clement bounced back. He’s really putting a lot of pressure on himself and the message all week (was just relax and play, which he did, so I am proud of him. Then, (sophomore wide receiver) Rodney Gallagher III came through there at the end, what a big moment for him.
Special Teams
I thought our kickoff coverage was elite. (Senior defensive lineman) Taurus Simmons had a huge tackle on that. (Redshirt senior kicker) Michael Hayes II came through when it mattered and really put the ball in the end zone. Then, (redshirt junior wide receiver) Preston Fox, the only two snaps he played were huge because he went out and fair caught two punts that when we really needed to have the ball. So, credit to him for doing that because he didn’t practice all week. Big win.
On Rodney Gallagher’s game-winning touchdown
He’s the first read [on the final play]. We ran the play earlier on a third down, down in the red zone and Garrett threw it to Rodney, and he shouldn’t have, it wasn’t the correct progression. He really should have come back to (sophomore wide receiver Traylon Ray) on a curl, but that was the right one. They had been playing a lot of man in both of those drives. I really called the play thinking they were going to play man, but we had zone answers, and he went to the right spot. That’s really a difficult throw. That’s something he’s gotten a lot better at with some back shoulder throws that he threw there, and that was big-time.