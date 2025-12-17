WVU's 2027 Class in Position for Great Start with Elite RB Already in the Fold

Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers put together one heck of a 2026 recruiting class, signing well over 40 prospects during the early signing period.

There is more work to be done with a few high school targets still out there and, of course, the transfer portal, but can the 2027 class top the '26 group? It's certainly possible, and so far, they're off to a great start with four-star running back Armand Hill (5'10", 170 lbs) already in the fold.

The West Mifflin, PA native shut his recruitment down well before his junior season, committing to the Mountaineers last March. He chose WVU over the likes of Akron, Bowling Green, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Toledo, and UNLV, telling West Virginia On SI, "I just love the coaching staff up there, love the environment/atmosphere, always felt like home."

Despite seeing a single game of Rich Rod 2.0 in Morgantown, Hill knew this was the offense for him and didn't see a need to draw out the process any longer.

This past season, Hill rushed for 1,540 yards and 19 touchdowns. Heading into his senior season, he'll be the WPIAL's top returning rusher with an astounding 4,589 career yards.

The scout on Hill

Rich Rodriguez wants the Mountaineers to get faster, and Armand Hill will definitely be of help in that category. The first play of his junior highlight reel is of him spinning out of trouble in the backfield, ripping through a tackle, zigging and zagging his way through the defense, using all 53 1/3 of the field to run 90 yards for a touchdown.

What's probably even more impressive than his speed is his ability to absorb contact, stay on his feet, and not get knocked off course. For a back of his stature, you would assume that he's only dangerous in space, but that's not the case. He can create his own space by fighting through a tackler, showing some physicality — he runs extremely hard.

WVU landed a big, physical downhill back in the 2026 class in Amari Latimer, and assuming Hill sticks with the Mountaineers, the two could form a nice one-two punch in Morgantown.

