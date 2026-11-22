The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-6, 2-6) fell to the No. 20 Houston Cougars (8-3, 5-3) Saturday afternoon, 34-31, at Mountaineer Field.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ sixth loss of the season.

Going for it on fourth down, instead of kicking the field goal in the 3rd quarter

“I wish we would have. Doing it over again, I'd go for a first down, not try for the field goal and try to go up by a little bit more.”

Play better complimentary football

“Well, you just got to play better football. We haven't played defense all year. We'll play a few stretches where we'll be okay, but not consistently.

“And then offensively, we sometimes hit a little wall, and you know, you got to kind of fight through that. But if I would look at the average field position throughout the season offensively, where we start at, we're probably dead last. I don't know, but it just seems like we're always starting with 75 yards, 80 yards, whatever.

Status of redshirt sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr.

“It was the was the same foot bone bruise he had. And he's a tough kid. I think he tried to go back in, but it was just hurting too much. It was at the same ankle that bothered him last week.

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“Having offensive lineman Amare Grayson back in the lineup and Hawkins playing through injury

“We ran the ball okay. I didn't think our passing game was very good. They had something to do with that, but we just need to get another score or two, obviously.

“But disappointed, Defense had some stretches there, but I'm mad at the last play, the field goal. We didn't do the field goal block the way we're supposed to be doing it, the way I wanted it done. I don't know if we'd have blocked it anyway, but there's no reason not to execute that end-of-the-game field goal block deal like we're supposed to.”

Poor tackling by the defense

“I mean, we missed tackles. I think good players make you miss tackles, but again, it seemed like we missed an open-field tackle, and it was a 40-yard, 50-yard. I mean, it was, yeah, not pretty defensively.”

Limited to seven second half points after leading 24-7 at halftime

“They defended it a little bit better. I still felt pretty good. We had a couple drives in the second half that I'd like to take some calls back or execute a little bit better. I didn't think we were sharp in the passing game, from a route standpoint and all that kind of thing. Then we missed a couple of open shots at times, too.

“Mike's a competitor. He gave us a chance during the game, and again, I thought we played physical. I thought (senior running back Cam (Cook) ran hard. (Freshman running back) Amari (Latimer) ran hard, and Mike ran hard.

“This game was there for the taking, and they're a good football team. But I'm just disappointed that we didn't finish the deal. It could have been a great win.

“But like I told the team, now we've got to beat the No. 2-ranked team in the country to go to the bowl game. So, we can't think about this for more than 12 hours. We've got an early week, early game time, and we've got to get after Utah.”