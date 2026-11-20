Two weeks remain in the 2026 college football season and the pool of potential playoff teams has shrunk to a select few. And yet still, there are a number of matchups that could shake-up the postseason picture and bring about the strangest of scenarios.

Admittedly, the Week 12 slate is one of the weakest of the season on paper. There’s only one ranked matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 21 South Carolina, and it’s hard to see that outcome going the Gamecocks’ way, even if LaNorris Sellers is back at quarterback. Even if they did pull off the upset, it probably wouldn’t boost a four-loss into the vicinity of the top 12 and it certainly wouldn’t knock the Dawgs out.

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That said, there are a number of games on the schedule that could be considered trap games for those hovering along the playoff bubble. Programs like BYU, Wake Forest and Texas Tech can’t afford another regular season loss, and even Tennessee and Indiana would be wise not to give the CFP committee any reason to doubt them. So let’s take a closer look at some of those matchups and determine which could have the most profound effect on the playoff race, ranking them from No. 10 to No. 1.

10. SMU (7–3) at No. 6 Notre Dame (9–1)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

A few weeks ago, the Mustangs appeared to be a more ominous opponent and perhaps a much needed résumé-booster for the Fighting Irish. That was until Wake Forest went on the road and ran SMU off its own field with a 49–7 victory last week. The Mustangs’ defensive liabilities were exposed, allowing 535 yards to the Demon Deacons and getting pushed on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. More of that will await them against Notre Dame, which also has built itself a cushion with the committee thanks to the win over then–No. 1 Miami earlier in the month. The Irish will still need to leave no doubt to ensure a place in the final field of 12, given there won’t be a conference championship game to win. It just seems unlikely that SMU will be the team to throw them off-kilter.

9. San Diego State (5–5) at No. 17 Boise State (9–1)

Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET, USA Network

Boise State has as secure of a grip on the Group of 6 playoff bid as we’ve seen at any point this season entering Week 12. The Broncos have made mostly easy work over every similar opponent, beaten fellow playoff hopefuls in Memphis and Oregon State and still played now–No. 13 Oregon close. Plus, there’s no other G6 team in the latest CFP rankings. And yet still, this feels like a game Boise must win to avoid any sort of résumé comparison to Memphis, the only other real G6 contender at this point at season’s end. San Diego State started out the season in rough fashion, due at least in part to a mumps outbreak, but has won three of its last four and has played itself back into the Pac-12 title game race. Given that this is the Pac-12 regular season finale, an Aztecs win would set up a rematch in the conference championship game in two weeks where SDSU could blow up Boise’s playoff hopes for good.

8. No. 4 UCLA (10–0) at Michigan (5–5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

If you like hard-nosed defense, this game is for you. For as much as the college football world has lauded Bob Chesney for UCLA’s potent rushing attack, the Bruins are also excellent at stopping just about anything, ranking sixth in the country in points allowed per game (14.1) and first in yards allowed per play (4.2). Michigan continues to have its offensive shortcomings this season, but the Wolverines aren’t far behind the Bruins’ defensively, allowing just 17.7 points per game—sixth in the Big Ten and 15th nationally. Still, it’s hard to believe whichever quarterback gets the nod for the Wolverines, be it Tommy Carr or Bryce Underwood, can put enough points on the board to stay with the Bruins. UCLA would still be in good shape after a loss, but a win on Saturday clinches a spot in the league title game and with it, a place in the CFP.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight has powered the UCLA offense, which has gone through multiple quarterbacks this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. No. 14 Ohio State (7–3) at Nebraska (6–4)

Saturday, noon ET, Fox

The Buckeyes somewhat loudly announced their re-entry into the playoff picture by launching up six spots after cruising past 6–4 Northwestern by two scores last Saturday at the Shoe. They leapt Iowa in the process, much to the chagrin of Hawkeyes’ fans, gaining pivotal positioning among the teams lying in wait for mistakes inside the top 11. Ohio State obviously needs to be perfect from here on out, and a trip to Lincoln is no small task. The Cornhuskers stopped a four-game skid with a get-right game against Rutgers, but the offense is still too inconsistent, having scored less than 20 points in every game of the losing streak. That said, the defense is still a top 10 group, ranking 10th in scoring and sixth in yards allowed per game. If the Ohio State line can’t keep Luke Fahey clean, the Buckeyes could find themselves in a low-scoring dogfight.

6. No. 15 Iowa (8–2) at Illinois (6–4)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

This is the most interesting Big Ten game of the weekend in terms of matchup. The Hawkeyes have largely been discredited for lacking quality wins, but chances in each of the next two weeks could bolster their case at least somewhat. Illinois is as tough an out as there is in the middle of the conference, having posted thorough wins over Oregon and Nebraska at home in Champaign. The defense has been sharper since parting ways with defensive coordinator Bobby Huack, allowing just 15.25 points per game in the four outings since his departure. Iowa is no offensive juggernaut either, having broken out for more than 30 points just twice against Power 4 competition this season. Expect this game to play out like a classic Big Ten West showdown, where the first to 20 points takes victory.

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5. No. 11 Wake Forest (9–1) at Georgia Tech (3–7)

Saturday, noon ET, ESPN

The great Wake juggernaut marches on, this time to Atlanta, where a laboring Georgia Tech team awaits. Though Gio Lopez was listed as questionable on the first injury report of the week, the Demon Deacons shouldn’t need him come Saturday. Still, Wake Forest can’t play with its food. The CFP committee has been reluctant to bump them too high up the pecking order with only a single win against another Top 25 team (Louisville). That would make a loss disastrous, even if the team gets into the ACC championship game for just the third time ever. Duke awaits in the regular season finale, so it’s possible that Wake could be looking ahead past this game. But something tells me that Jake Dickert and the rest of the brain trust, now all having signed extensions with the school as of Thursday with DC Scott Hazelton inking a new deal, won’t let that happen.

Gio Lopez and Wake Forest are on track to make the College Football Playoff after destroying SMU. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. No. 8 Indiana (9–1) at Washington (6–4)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

The Hoosiers scored the marquee win the committee had been waiting for and … moved up one spot in the latest rankings. That continues to leave the door ajar that should Indiana lose one of its final two games, the two-loss Hoosiers could be facing a résumé comparison with three-loss Oregon for the Big Ten’s second bid. That still may be a few weeks away, but the only way Indiana can dodge any real or perceived disrespect is to win out, starting in Seattle on Saturday. The Huskies have six wins, but just one has come over a team with a winning record (6–4 Nebraska). Washington is 85th in points per game (25.8) and allows a ton of sacks (28 in total, tying for 118th in FBS), which doesn’t bode well when going up against Indiana’s fearsome front. The Hoosiers have sacked opposing quarterbacks 32 times this season, ranking in a tie for fifth nationally with Texas Tech.

3. LSU (6–4) at No. 9 Tennessee (8–2)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Tennessee’s back is against the wall and, seeing as it continues to be ranked too far away from Alabama to be compared directly to the team that it trounced by 16 points in October, a loss could be the final nail in a playoff pursuit. The defense can’t start off as poorly as it did last week on the road at Texas A&M. After a 16-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a field goal, Tennessee had just 75 yards on its remaining five drives in the first half. Against LSU, a similar performance won’t fly. This game is also worth watching for the reaction on the other side, with the Tigers staring down a potential five-loss season in Lane Kiffin’s first year on the job. That’s certainly not what LSU leadership envisioned when bringing him to Baton Rouge and inciting drama last offseason. Another fun wrinkle in this one is to keep an eye on which team ends up with more sacks: LSU leads the country with 40 and Tennessee is second with 39 so far this season.

2. No. 12 Texas Tech (9–1) at Baylor (6–4)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

All eyes will be on the Big 12 this weekend, where the biggest chance of chaos stands to take place. The committee hasn’t taken kindly to Tech’s résumé, even though the Red Raiders have exploded for 50-point outings against West Virginia and Oklahoma State the past two weeks. But wins over Oregon State, Houston and Arizona haven’t aged as well as Texas Tech would’ve hoped and Joey McGuire’s group is currently on the outside looking in. They do still have the inside track on making the conference championship game, which should solidify their case, but they first have to get there—and Baylor is no slouch. The Bears have beaten up on the bottom-feeders of the league, with wins over Colorado, Arizona State, UCF and Iowa State, but couldn’t stay close with BYU last weekend. The group does have a chance to limit Texas Tech’s revamped offense with a defense that’s allowed just 18.1 points per game, the second-best mark in the Big 12 this season.

1. No. 10 BYU (8–2) at Kansas (4–6)

Saturday, noon ET, ABC

This game should be closer than the records of both teams indicate and could mark the end of BYU’s dream season. Kansas has been competitive in a number of games this year, losing by seven points or less to Arizona State, UCF and TCU. The Jayhawks have also won two of their last three and nearly stole the third win at home, giving up a touchdown in the final seconds against UCF. Their improved performance of late has largely been the product of steadier play by first-year starting quarterback Isaiah Marshall. He’s starting to find the balance between using his arm and his legs, combining for 894 yards and six touchdowns in those three games. Still, the BYU defense will be tricky to navigate, at least far more so than that of West Virginia, which Kansas beat up on this past week. And the Cougars badly need this one to give themselves the most opportunities to get into the playoff field, either through the Big 12 championship game or an at-large bid.

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