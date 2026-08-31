What to Watch for When WVU's First 2026 Depth Chart Drops

It's finally game week, and that means there is a good chance we get our first look at the West Virginia depth chart tomorrow when the team releases its game notes to the media. Knowing how Rich Rodriguez operates, the thing may be filled with a bunch of ORs, but some things may be settled.

These are the few things I'll be looking for when they first put it out, be it tomorrow or later in the week.

Who is RB3?

Christopher Talley

Cam Cook and Amari Latimer will be the one-two punch for the Mountaineers at running back. That much we do know. Will another true freshman be the third player listed on the depth chart? Chris Talley and Lawrence Autry have both shown some good things since arriving on campus, looking the part despite their age.

Autry was banged up at the end of fall camp and didn't arrive until this summer, so the odds are it won't be him. However, there are a couple of others in the mix too: Martavious Boswell, who rushed for over 1,000 yards at the JUCO level last season, and Andre Devine, who has turned some heads.

My guess: Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Martavious Boswell, Andre Devine — if Autry is out.

Did Cam Torbor beat out two veterans?

West Virginia University linebacker Cam Torbor | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

A ton of praise has been heaped on redshirt freshman Cam Torbor, and understandably so. He is very different from the others who make up the linebacker room. You don't see very many 6'3", 240-pounders that run that way he can.

Ben Cutter has a boatload of experience and is the only one of the three in contention for the job who has experience in this system. But Illinois transfer Malachi Hood offers some upside as a run stuffer, so they will have to find snaps for him too.

My guess: Cam Torbor OR Malachi Hood OR Ben Cutter. Yup, one of those OR situations.

Are there clear backups at corner?

WVU Footbal

It seems as if Chams Diagne and Nick Taylor have all but locked up the starting cornerback jobs for now. Perhaps that changes at some point, but they have the size and experience that West Virginia is looking for. Plus, they've played well in practice.

ChaMarryus Bomar, Keyshawn Robinson, Jaire Rawlison, Da'Mun Allen, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Vincent Smith — a lot of options here to rotate into the game. I don't get the sense that the rotation is 100% settled, but maybe there is some clarity as to who those top options are.

My guess: Jaire Rawlison, Keyshawn Robinson will be the first names mentioned even if there are ORs listed.

Has someone won the kicking job?

West Virginia University kicker Nate Flower | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

I'll admit, not having this battle settled is a little concerning. All three guys have proven they are capable of being the guy, but you would like one to truly separate himself from the pack. Maybe that's happened since we last talked to Rich Rodriguez. Maybe it's something that spills over into the season. Regardless of how it pans out, I don't expect the field goal kicking to be wildly poor. It's just a matter of finding the guy who provides the most consistency.

My guess: Nate Flower OR Jack Cassidy, Peter Notaro