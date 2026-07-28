Where WVU's Mike Hawkins Jr. Ranks Among 68 Power Four QBs

West Virginia fans should be extremely excited about this upcoming season, especially with what they have at the quarterback position. It may be just his first year in the system, but Oklahoma transfer Mike Hawkins Jr. is primed to have a breakout season, and no one is seeing it coming.

Sports Illustrated's Zach Koons ranked all 68 Power Four starting quarterbacks ahead of the 2026 season, and placed Hawkins 47th on that list.

"Hawkins may have fancied himself the next guy up at Oklahoma when Jackson Arnold struggled his way through the start of the 2024 season. But the pieces never quite clicked as a passer, and after John Mateer usurped him last year, Hawkins made his way to West Virginia. Like many at this stage on the list, he’s beaten up on lesser competition: 503 total yards, six touchdowns and one turnover in two starts against the Group of 5 (Navy and Kent State). When going up against the SEC, however: 408 total yards, one touchdown (rushing) and four turnovers."

Is the ranking justified for Hawkins?

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Partially. Hawkins never became the guy at Oklahoma, and the minimal action he did see was in a far-from-ideal situation where the Sooners were plagued with injuries all over, especially along the offensive line. Believe it or not, that o-line was worse in pass pro than West Virginia's was in 2025.

Oklahoma had no run game to help him out, which is putting an awful lot on the shoulders of a true freshman quarterback. While the numbers may be accurate, one thing Koons did not mention is that Hawkins completed 43/68 passes (63.2%) against SEC competition, which is pretty impressive, even when you remove the lack of help around him. One of the two interceptions he threw was because of the offensive line getting bullied and getting to Hawkins in a hurry, who was trying to get rid of the ball and had a big play downfield. Had they held up just a tad bit longer, it would have been an explosive play.

It's going to take production and experience for Hawkins to gain the trust of those nationally, and that will happen. I think it's pretty safe to say that if this list is re-ranked at season's end, Hawkins will make a significant jump.

Koons' rankings for Big 12 quarterbacks

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 11 Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State)

No. 13 Devon Dampier (Utah)

No. 14 Noah Fifita (Arizona)

No. 19 Bear Bachmeier (BYU)

No. 24 Conner Weigman (Houston)

No. 28 Avery Johnson (Kansas State)

No. 29 Alonza Barnett III (UCF)

No. 36 Will Hammond (Texas Tech)

No. 43 Cutter Boley (Arizona State)

No. 44 Jaden Craig (TCU)

No. 46 DJ Lagway (Baylor)

No. 47 Michael Hawkins Jr. (West Virginia)

No. 53 JC French IV (Cincinnati)

No. 57 Jaylen Raynor (Iowa State)

No. 63 Cole Ballard/Isaiah Marshall (Kansas)

According to Koons' rankings, West Virginia will play three of the top 15 quarterbacks in America and four of the top 25. Defensive coordinator Zac Alley is going to have his work cut out for him, especially with 11 new starters.