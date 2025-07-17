Which Big 12 Team Has the Best RB Duo? We Ranked All 16 From Worst to First
Years ago, the Big 12 was known as a pass-happy league where running the ball and playing defense were optional.
Boy, have the times changed.
Of course, you still have some elite aerial attacks in the league, but the conference has shifted to valuing running the ball. Over the last handful of years, the Big 12 has produced some of the nation's best running backs and had eight backs drafted back in the spring.
Who has the best running back duo in 2025? We rank all 16 of the Big 12 duos from worst to first.
16. Trent Howland, Rodney Fields (Oklahoma State)
The Pokes struggled to run the ball a year ago, and that was with Ollie Gordon on the roster. With an average offensive line, I'm not sure Howland or Fields will be able to do much damage.
15. Quinten Joyner, J'Koby Williams (Texas Tech)
Tech spent a bunch of money to rebuild many key areas of the roster, including the o-line. While these two backs don't have a ton of production behind them, they could make a big jump on this list, thanks to the big fellas paving the way.
14. LJ Martin, Sione Moa (BYU)
Martin will handle much of the workload in the backfield, and really, the only reason I can't place BYU higher is due to the inexperience of Moa, who has only rushed for 144 yards, although he was a freshman a year ago.
13. Kevorian Barnes, Jeremy Payne (TCU)
The overall production has been there for Barnes, but last season, he took a major step back, rushing for 500 fewer yards on the year, and just 2.8 yards per carry. If he can return to his 2022 form when he averaged 6.3 per tote, the Frogs will be in good shape.
12. DeKalon Taylor, Dallan Hayden (Colorado)
The Buffs were dead last or near the bottom of every rushing category a year ago. I blame some of that on the lack of attempts (341), but also on the big guys up front. I do believe Colorado will be improved up front, and with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in the NFL, they're going to need a more balanced attack. Hayden is certainly capable, as is Taylor, who rushed for over 1,000 yards during his career at Incarnate Word.
11. Wayshawn Parker, NaQuari Rogers (Utah)
Parker transfers in from Washington State, while Rogers comes in from New Mexico. Of the duos in the bottom tier here, this is the tandem I could see making me look like a fool for having them this low. But right now, I just can't put them much higher.
10. Ismail Mahdi, Kendrick Reescano (Arizona)
If this list were based solely on starters, I'd probably have Mahdi in the top half. Over the last two seasons at Texas State, he's amassed 2,322 yards and 14 touchdowns on a staggering 406 carries. Reescano will help, but I expect Mahdi to eat up a good bulk of the carries.
9. Dean Connors, Re'Shaun Sanford II (Houston)
Tons of speed here with these two. For the purpose of this article, I could only pick two, but they also have Stacy Sneed in the RB room, who will receive his fair share of touches as well. Sanford has 444 yards under his belt, while Conners racked up 1,679 during his time at Rice.
8. Dylan Edwards, Joe Jackson (Kansas State)
Now we're really starting to get into the upper echelon of the league. I figured K-State would be top five with Edwards and Jackson, and if you believe they should be, I can't really argue against it. These next handful are interchangeable to me. Edwards is one of the most talented backs in the league, and if Jackson takes a big step this fall, K-State's rushing attack will be tough to slow down.
7. Jaden Nixon, Myles Montgomery (UCF)
Don't get fooled by the photo here. Nixon began his career at Oklahoma State and then transferred to Central Michigan, where he put up big numbers, helping him get back to Power Four ball here with UCF. His partner in the backfield, Montgomery, has been a tough tackle when he does get the rock, averaging 6.4 yards per carry - he needs an increased workload. If Nixon can reproduce what he did at CMU, UCF has something.
6. Daniel Hishaw, LeShon Williams (Kansas)
Hishaw has never been the guy, but he's been reliable. He's rushed for 1,493 yards throughout his career and over five yards per attempt. Williams rushed for over 1,200 yards between 2022-23, but battled some injuries a year ago, limiting him to just three games with Iowa.
5. Tawee Walker, Evan Pryor (Cincinnati)
Would not be surprised at all if this ends up being the second-best duo in the league. Walker is a proven back, putting up strong numbers at Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Pryor should have an increased role in his second year in the program after posting 7.5 yards per carry a year ago. The former Ohio State Buckeye was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
4. Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown (Arizona State)
No Cam Skattebo, no problem? That's what I'm thinking. Landing Army transfer Kanye Udoh is one of the most underrated pickups in college football. Assuming he stays healthy, he could be a dark horse Heisman candidate by season's end. Kyson Brown (and Raleek Brown) will form a well-rounded room. Udoh will get the majority of the carries, and I feel pretty confident Kenny Dillingham will get one of the other two to come along.
3. Abu Sama III, Carson Hansen (Iowa State)
This duo has rushed for a combined 2,000 yards in their career, and that total will likely double by the time they're done. Iowa State loves to play smashmouth football, and with these two on the roster, they'll be able to hammer it in between the tackles and control the clock.
2. Bryson Washington, Dawson Pendergrass (Baylor)
In his first year as the starter, Washington rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 scores. He very well may be the best back in the league. Dawson Pendergrass is pretty solid in his own right and could start for a number of other Big 12 teams. These two with QB Sawyer Robertson airing it out...sheesh. Good luck stopping Baylor this season.
1. Jahiem White, Jaylan Knighton (West Virginia)
Jahiem White is without question the most electrifying back in the Big 12. He's fast, twitchy, and tremendous in space. Putting him in Rich Rodriguez's offense is the true definition of a match made in heaven. Transfer Jaylan Knighton has totaled 1,981 yards and 17 touchdowns split between his time at Miami and SMU. WVU does have serious question marks along the offensive line, which is why I was hesitant to put them at the top, but the reality is, Rich Rod has always found a way to run the football.
