Which Big 12 Team Has the Best RB Duo? We Ranked All 16 From Worst to First

Breaking down the rushing attack for every Big 12 team heading into 2025.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
Years ago, the Big 12 was known as a pass-happy league where running the ball and playing defense were optional.

Boy, have the times changed.

Of course, you still have some elite aerial attacks in the league, but the conference has shifted to valuing running the ball. Over the last handful of years, the Big 12 has produced some of the nation's best running backs and had eight backs drafted back in the spring.

Who has the best running back duo in 2025? We rank all 16 of the Big 12 duos from worst to first.

16. Trent Howland, Rodney Fields (Oklahoma State)

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma State's Trent Howland runs during a Spring football practice at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April, 8, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pokes struggled to run the ball a year ago, and that was with Ollie Gordon on the roster. With an average offensive line, I'm not sure Howland or Fields will be able to do much damage.

15. Quinten Joyner, J'Koby Williams (Texas Tech)

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner goes through a drill during spring football practice, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Womble Football Center / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tech spent a bunch of money to rebuild many key areas of the roster, including the o-line. While these two backs don't have a ton of production behind them, they could make a big jump on this list, thanks to the big fellas paving the way.

14. LJ Martin, Sione Moa (BYU)

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs with the ball past Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Brendan Gant (38) during the first quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Martin will handle much of the workload in the backfield, and really, the only reason I can't place BYU higher is due to the inexperience of Moa, who has only rushed for 144 yards, although he was a freshman a year ago.

13. Kevorian Barnes, Jeremy Payne (TCU)

Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The overall production has been there for Barnes, but last season, he took a major step back, rushing for 500 fewer yards on the year, and just 2.8 yards per carry. If he can return to his 2022 form when he averaged 6.3 per tote, the Frogs will be in good shape.

12. DeKalon Taylor, Dallan Hayden (Colorado)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Dallan Hayden (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffs were dead last or near the bottom of every rushing category a year ago. I blame some of that on the lack of attempts (341), but also on the big guys up front. I do believe Colorado will be improved up front, and with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in the NFL, they're going to need a more balanced attack. Hayden is certainly capable, as is Taylor, who rushed for over 1,000 yards during his career at Incarnate Word.

11. Wayshawn Parker, NaQuari Rogers (Utah)

James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Wayshawn Parker (21) runs the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Parker transfers in from Washington State, while Rogers comes in from New Mexico. Of the duos in the bottom tier here, this is the tandem I could see making me look like a fool for having them this low. But right now, I just can't put them much higher.

10. Ismail Mahdi, Kendrick Reescano (Arizona)

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas State Bobcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs the ball in the first half against the Rice Owls at Gerald J Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

If this list were based solely on starters, I'd probably have Mahdi in the top half. Over the last two seasons at Texas State, he's amassed 2,322 yards and 14 touchdowns on a staggering 406 carries. Reescano will help, but I expect Mahdi to eat up a good bulk of the carries.

9. Dean Connors, Re'Shaun Sanford II (Houston)

William Purnell-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Cougars running back Re'Shaun Sanford II (26) runs the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Tons of speed here with these two. For the purpose of this article, I could only pick two, but they also have Stacy Sneed in the RB room, who will receive his fair share of touches as well. Sanford has 444 yards under his belt, while Conners racked up 1,679 during his time at Rice.

8. Dylan Edwards, Joe Jackson (Kansas State)

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards (3) celebrates the go-ahead touchdown against Rutgers during the second half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now we're really starting to get into the upper echelon of the league. I figured K-State would be top five with Edwards and Jackson, and if you believe they should be, I can't really argue against it. These next handful are interchangeable to me. Edwards is one of the most talented backs in the league, and if Jackson takes a big step this fall, K-State's rushing attack will be tough to slow down.

7. Jaden Nixon, Myles Montgomery (UCF)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaden Nixon (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Don't get fooled by the photo here. Nixon began his career at Oklahoma State and then transferred to Central Michigan, where he put up big numbers, helping him get back to Power Four ball here with UCF. His partner in the backfield, Montgomery, has been a tough tackle when he does get the rock, averaging 6.4 yards per carry - he needs an increased workload. If Nixon can reproduce what he did at CMU, UCF has something.

6. Daniel Hishaw, LeShon Williams (Kansas)

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kansas redshirt senior running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (9) runs to positions during an outdoor practice on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hishaw has never been the guy, but he's been reliable. He's rushed for 1,493 yards throughout his career and over five yards per attempt. Williams rushed for over 1,200 yards between 2022-23, but battled some injuries a year ago, limiting him to just three games with Iowa.

5. Tawee Walker, Evan Pryor (Cincinnati)

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Tawee Walker (3) during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Would not be surprised at all if this ends up being the second-best duo in the league. Walker is a proven back, putting up strong numbers at Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Pryor should have an increased role in his second year in the program after posting 7.5 yards per carry a year ago. The former Ohio State Buckeye was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

4. Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown (Arizona State)

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona State running back Kanye Udoh (6) during spring football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No Cam Skattebo, no problem? That's what I'm thinking. Landing Army transfer Kanye Udoh is one of the most underrated pickups in college football. Assuming he stays healthy, he could be a dark horse Heisman candidate by season's end. Kyson Brown (and Raleek Brown) will form a well-rounded room. Udoh will get the majority of the carries, and I feel pretty confident Kenny Dillingham will get one of the other two to come along.

3. Abu Sama III, Carson Hansen (Iowa State)

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) runs with the ball for a first down against Texas Tech during the third quarter in the week-10 NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This duo has rushed for a combined 2,000 yards in their career, and that total will likely double by the time they're done. Iowa State loves to play smashmouth football, and with these two on the roster, they'll be able to hammer it in between the tackles and control the clock.

2. Bryson Washington, Dawson Pendergrass (Baylor)

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (30) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

In his first year as the starter, Washington rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 scores. He very well may be the best back in the league. Dawson Pendergrass is pretty solid in his own right and could start for a number of other Big 12 teams. These two with QB Sawyer Robertson airing it out...sheesh. Good luck stopping Baylor this season.

1. Jahiem White, Jaylan Knighton (West Virginia)

Jahiem White
WVU Athletics Communication

Jahiem White is without question the most electrifying back in the Big 12. He's fast, twitchy, and tremendous in space. Putting him in Rich Rodriguez's offense is the true definition of a match made in heaven. Transfer Jaylan Knighton has totaled 1,981 yards and 17 touchdowns split between his time at Miami and SMU. WVU does have serious question marks along the offensive line, which is why I was hesitant to put them at the top, but the reality is, Rich Rod has always found a way to run the football.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

