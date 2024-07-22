Who Are WVU's Day One Impact Freshmen?
West Virginia's coaching staff has not been shy when it comes to playing true freshmen. If a player proves in fall camp he's ready to play and make an impact, they'll throw said player on the field from the jump.
So, who could this year's day one impact freshmen be?
1. WR Ric'Darious Farmer
Farmer will be a big-time playmaker in Morgantown for years to come. He has top-end speed and is super shifty in the open field. Even with several returning pieces and transfers Jaden Bray and Justin Robinson now in place, Farmer should still be able to carve out a role in WVU's offense as a true freshman. He's too good of an athlete to not have on the field.
2. EDGE Obinna Onwuka
Onwuka is long, rangy, and athletic. He's the ideal fit for the spur position which is a spot WVU has had a difficult time recruiting in year's past in terms of finding the right body type and skillset. Tyrin Bradley and Ty French will be the top two options off the edge, but Onwuka is the only other player listed on the roster as a spur. I'm not just listing him because they are short on bodies there either. He has the tools to help WVU right away in a limited role.
3. DB Zae Jennings
Zae Jennings, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated players in West Virginia's 2024 class. He has a knack for knowing when to bail on the deep part of the field and come up to help make a play in the intermediate/underneath game. He's strong in pass coverage, but is really impressive in stopping the run for a safety. In addition to his role on defense, he can add value on special teams as a returner. He's currently listed as the backup to Aubrey Burks at spear.
