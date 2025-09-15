Who Were WVU's Highest & Lowest Graded Players in the Backyard Brawl?
It was a dynamite comeback performance from West Virginia on Saturday against Pitt, and while everyone feels good about the result, the Mountaineers are still a long way away from being where they want to be.
The Pro Football Focus grades (and the tape for that matter) show that. Below are how the Mountaineers graded out this week by the folks at PFF, taking a look at the highest and lowest graded players on both sides of the ball.
Offense
Highest graded (min. 20 snaps)
RB Tye Edwards (76.2) - No Jahiem White, no problem? Well, at least for this game. Edwards burst onto the scene, rushing for 141 yards and three scores in what was really his first game getting legit playing time. His performance will forever be remembered and will be a WVU legend, simply based on what he did in this game.
WR Rodney Gallagher III (69.1) - Gallagher arguably had his best day as a Mountaineer. Seven catches for 61 yards, many of which came in critical situations. I think it's safe to say he'll be heavily involved in the offense moving forward.
TE Jacob Barrick (63.9) - Barrick only caught one pass for seven yards, but did a decent job blocking with a 65.7 block grade. It wasn't a great day for him, but the offense as a whole didn't play particularly well.
Lowest graded (min. 20 snaps)
RG Kimo Makane'ole (43.6)
TE Ryan Ward (43.9)
C Landen Livingston (51.6)
Defense
Highest graded (min. 20 snaps)
CB Michael Coats Jr. (80.1) - I mentioned it last week on In the Gun that Coats was due to have a breakout game, and he sure did. He didn't have a game-changing play, although he should have had an interception along the sideline. He was rock-solid in coverage, not allowing Pitt's receivers to do much of anything.
CB Jordan Scruggs (75.4) - Scruggs played some more on the outside this game and played really well in coverage, making three stops on the day.
CB Jason Chambers (69.1) - I also mentioned last week on The Walk Thru GameDay Show that the cornerback group as a whole had to play better, and well, they answered the bell. With the three highest graded players being from that room.
Lowest graded (min. 20 snaps)
DL Asani Redwood (58.9)
BAN Braden Siders (59.7%)
LB Reid Carrico (59.9%)
