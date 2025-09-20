Will WVU RB Tye Edwards Play Against Kansas? Here Is the Latest Update
In the final injury report ahead of West Virginia's Big 12 Conference opening matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, running back Tye Edwards is considered to be a game time decision.
Edwards had a breakout performance last week in the 31-24 overtime win over the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, rushing for 141 yards and three scores on 25 carries.
"Tye (Edwards) helped. He ran hard. He's a big guy, ran physical," WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez said on the improvement in the run game. "I thought we played pretty solidly up front, executed a little bit better in some of the run game. We really thought we'd be outnumbered, and we were at times, but Tye broke a few tackles, and Clay (Ash) ran pretty well as well, so I think it was a combination of all that."
The Mountaineer running back room is already thin with Jahiem White (knee) out for the season and Kannon Katzer (undisclosed) still working his way back from injury. If Edwards is unable to go or his limited, you can expect to see more opportunities for Cyncir Bowers, alongside Clay Ash. Bowers flashed his potential in the season opener against Robert Morris, but has played sparingly since.
The expectation is that he will suit up and be available, barring a setback in pregame warmups.
Final injury report
West Virginia
OUT: RB Jahiem White, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Jaden Bray, WR Preston Fox, TE Jacob Barrick, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton
GAME TIME DECISION: RB Tye Edwards
REMOVED FROM REPORT: OL Xavier Bausley
Kansas
OUT: RB Jack Schneider, TE Conlee Hovey, OL David Abajian, DL Jason Strickland, DE Dylan Brooks, CB Jameer Moore
GAME TIME DECISION: OL James Livingston, S Taylor Davis
