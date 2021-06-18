William Hill Releases College Football Win Totals

The West Virginia Mountaineers are just under 80 days from kicking off the 2021 season and the 3rd season under head coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers are expected to be one of the four to five teams competing for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game despite having just a 6-4 record a year ago. West Virginia returns essentially their entire offensive production and also will see the return of six starters on a defense that finished No. 1 in passing defense and No. 4 in total defense. Technically, you could make that seven starters since freshman phenom Akheem Mesidor, who saw a lot of playing time in 2020, will now be slid into the starting lineup.

Recently, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill released the college football win totals for the 2021 season and has West Virginia sitting at 6.5. This number may be a tad low due to the tough schedule that the Mountaineers will play this fall. They begin the season on the road at Maryland before returning for two non-conference home games against Long Island and Virginia Tech before getting into Big 12 play. Oklahoma, Iowa State, Texas, and Oklahoma State are all loaded with talent and will be near the top of the league. Fortunately for the Mountaineers, they get three of those four games at home, the only road game being at Oklahoma which is early in the year (Sep. 25th).

My way-too-early thoughts are that the Mountaineers will win 7-8 games and potentially steal a win from one of those four challenging games listed above to reach the 8-9 win mark. I'd hammer the over of a 6.5 win total.

