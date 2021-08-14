Winston Wright Jr. Expects a Big Year for WVU, Explains Number Change

Junior wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. could be on the cusp of having a breakout season for the Mountaineers. During his first two seasons, Wright hauled in 66 receptions for 650 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he led the team in both receptions (47) and receiving yards (553).

Wright burst onto the scene as a true freshman when he returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown on the road against No. 7 Baylor.

Wright saw more playing time as the 2019 season went on but didn't get a ton of looks in the passing game until last fall. Quarterback Jarret Doege immediately established a connection with Wright at the start of the 2020 season and he developed into his security blanket. In week two against Oklahoma State, Wright caught six passes for 127 yards and a score. That was the game that put Wright on opposing defense's radar.

This offseason, he and Doege continued to put work in to improve on their timing downfield and to better understand one another. It's early in fall camp but the results are showing and Wright has taken notice.

"I feel like he improved way better than last year. The receivers and quarterbacks, we're on the same page. We've put a lot of time into it. The timing is perfect. Me and him spent a lot of time just getting our timing in so I feel like it's paying off."

Another thing you'll notice this season aside from Doege and Wright's connection is the new jersey number that Wright will be donning - No. 1. Wright wore No. 4 in high school but starting running back Leddie Brown holds that number and No. 1 came open this offseason once T.J. Simmons graduated. Wright discusses the reason for changing from No. 16 to No. 1.

"There's really no meaning around it. I just wanted a new start. It's year three so I feel like it's going to be a big year for us. I just felt a number change would be unique. I want this year to be something that we remember. We've been working hard for these last two years, so I feel like in year three everything is going to click for us."

