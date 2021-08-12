WVU Defensive Position Battles to Watch in 2021

Some starting jobs and important backup roles are up for grabs on the defensive side of the ball for the Mountaineers this fall.

Photo courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

Camp season is about improving and preparing for the upcoming season that lies ahead but it is also a time when jobs are up for grabs. Here is a look at what could be some of the most heated position battles this year.

Bandit: VanDarius Cowan vs Jared Bartlett

Cowan, a former Alabama transfer, is hoping to stay on the field and put himself on the radar of NFL scouts this fall. Throughout his career, Cowan has battled several injuries including two season-ending injuries since he's been in Morgantown. His potential is through the roof and he just has the look of an NFL linebacker. Speed, strength, physicality, IQ -- it's all there for Cowan to not only be a big-time contributor for WVU but to be a star in the Big 12.

As for his competition, Bartlett is another guy that has a lot of upside and should only continue to get better with more experience. This past season, Bartlett registered 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. I expect each of those numbers to go up in 2021 and not just because the season will be 2-3 games longer.

Regardless of who wins the starting job, both will see a ton of playing time and there may be instances where we see them on the field at the same time.

Projected winner: VanDarius Cowan

Will: Exree Loe vs Lance Dixon

Things didn't work out for Lance Dixon at Penn State and now, he has an opportunity to make an impact at West Virginia. Dixon is very athletic and can cover a lot of ground. He's pretty solid in pass coverage but his speed is what jumps out to you. Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry called Dixon "the team's fastest linebacker that needs seasoning." He will see a lot of action in 2021 but Exree Loe will have a bit of an edge as he enters his fourth year in the program.

Head coach Neal Brown says that Dixon needs to get caught up on the defensive scheme and to continue to improve his strength. He will eventually end up splitting time with Loe or at the very least, be rotated into the game but to start the year, you're going to see a lot more of Loe.

Projected winner: Exree Loe

LCB: Jackie Matthews vs Charles Woods

I didn't think Jackie Matthews would have much competition for a starting job but Illinois State transfer Charles Woods has been playing well early in camp and is making a strong case for playing time.

"He's a guy that had a really good career at Illinois State," Neal Brown said of Woods. "I like him because he's a quick learner, he likes football, he just goes to work every day. He's had a great workman-like attitude since he's been here."

Matthews has been bothered by a foot injury lately but fortunately it doesn't appear to be anything serious. I expect Matthews will get the nod to start unless that foot injury worsens. Woods will gradually see more playing time as the season goes along.

Projected winner: Jackie Matthews

