WVU AD Wren Baker Receives Two-Year Extension
Thursday evening, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Wren Baker has received a two-year contract extension, keeping him in place as the WVU AD through 2030.
Things haven't been easy for Wren Baker since he accepted the job to become the director of athletics at West Virginia in November of 2022.
He likely didn't anticipate having to replace a Hall of Fame basketball coach one year in, hire a women's head basketball coach, hire a volleyball coach, participate in Big 12 expansion meetings, and much more all while evaluating Neal Brown as the head football coach.
Baker has handled the rocky waters with utmost professionalism and execution. The football team had the best season in the Neal Brown era, the women's team had a tremendous season under first-year head coach Mark Kellogg, and the men's basketball team appears to have hit a home run with the hiring of Darian DeVries.
Baker has been great for the university's fundraising efforts and has also done a wonderful job of reforging relationships with notable alumni.