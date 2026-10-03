WVU Believes JaCorey Thomas Has a ‘Really High Ceiling’ — Here’s Why

Just one week after getting shredded by Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the West Virginia secondary will get some reinforcements this week in the form of JaCorey Thomas and Jason Chambers.

Thomas, the transfer from Georgia, will help fill a major need for the Mountaineers in the back end, most likely at free safety. This will allow Andrew Powdrell, who started the first four games there, to move back to the nickel/sam spot, where he will back up Geimere Latimer.

Powdrell is a solid player, but hasn't looked comfortable at the free safety spot. Moving him and playing fewer snaps could be the recipe to unleash his full potential.

As far as Thomas is concerned, the WVU coaching staff is really high on him, and they should be. He played really good football a year ago as a starter for Georgia, racking up 45 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

“I think he can run; he can hit. He’s obviously played in big-time moments in front of lots of people. He doesn’t shy away from that. I think he’ll be ready to play this week," Mountaineer defensive coordinator Zac Alley said. "Obviously, he hadn’t been here too long, so getting him back ready to go- I think he’s ready to go now. I think he’s got a really high ceiling. I mean, he started in a playoff game. I think there’s potential there, and he obviously wants to prove himself and have the opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Thomas did have a cup of coffee in the NFL already, well, sort of. He participated in rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers but did not sign a contract, which is why he is eligible to return to college and play another year.

He's been with the team for only three weeks, so he's going to have to do a lot of learning on the fly, but if he can pick things up quickly, he can absolutely make a difference in the back end for West Virginia and perhaps increase his stock for the NFL.

"He's a guy that should be able to help us," head coach Rich Rodriguez said. "He's played in the SEC, he's got good experience; he's a talented guy. He's part of the safety rotation where we're moving guys around a little bit, and he's a factor now because he's been with us for a couple of weeks. I think this is a big week for him to get ready. He's both at the free and the boundary safety."