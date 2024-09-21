WVU DB Aubrey Burks Carted Off Field vs. Kansas
Unfortunate scene in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon.
In this story:
West Virginia senior defensive back Aubrey Burks left today's game with an undisclosed injury in the second quarter of the Big 12 opener versus Kansas.
Burks went down on the sideline and not during a play. He was placed in a neck brace and then carted off the field. According to the ESPN sideline reporter, Burks is being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital to be further evaluated. There is a belief that it could be a neck or back injury, but no details have been released at this time.
In his first three games this season, Burks recorded 11 tackles and two tackles for loss. This story will be updated when a new status on his injury is provided.
