Mountaineers Now

WVU Draws Its Largest Underdog Spread Yet for This Week’s Game at BYU

The Mountaineers have quite the uphill battle this Friday night.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players wait to run onto the field before their game against the Utah Utes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players wait to run onto the field before their game against the Utah Utes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things are beginning to spiral out of control for West Virginia this season, getting outscored over the past two weeks, 89-24.

"Disappointing. It's embarrassing how we just failed to execute and didn’t have anything that was really good. Coaching wasn’t good, playing wasn’t good," head coach Rich Rodriguez said following the loss to Utah. "We got a short week. I don’t think anybody in that locker room will lay down or quit or anything like that, and it’s my job to make sure we get this going in a better direction in the next four days because we got a short week to get going against another really good team at their place. We’ll work hard to get it fixed in a hurry."

Unfortunately, the Mountaineers now have to operate on a short week to gear up for another stiff test in BYU on the road. The Cougars sneaked by Colorado on the road, winning 24-21, improving to 4-0 on the year.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mountaineers open as 18.5-point underdogs, which is the largest spread they've seen so far this season. The over/under is sitting at 51.5.

I have a feeling that line may continue to rise and ultimately end up pushing three touchdowns. That's just the state of this football team, given their struggles on offense. And don't be surprised if this isn't the largest spread you'll see WVU in this season. They still have matchups with Arizona State, TCU, and Texas Tech — each of whom has their eyes fixed on securing a spot in Dallas for the Big 12 Conference championship.

West Virginia's record vs. the spread this season

vs. Robert Morris (-38.5) — W

at Ohio (-3.5) — L

vs. Pitt (+7.5) — W

at Kansas (+13.5) — L

vs. Utah (-12.5) — L

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Steamrolled in Big 12 Home Opener and Fall to 0-2 in League Play

Rich Rodriguez Voices Frustrations and Attempts to Find Positive Following Loss to Utah

Glimmer of Hope? Khalil Wilkins Just Might Be the Answer for West Virginia

Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations from West Virginia's Humiliating Loss to Utah

Rapid Takeaways: Changes Are Coming on Offense & WVU May Have Found Its Quarterback

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football