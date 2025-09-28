WVU Draws Its Largest Underdog Spread Yet for This Week’s Game at BYU
Things are beginning to spiral out of control for West Virginia this season, getting outscored over the past two weeks, 89-24.
"Disappointing. It's embarrassing how we just failed to execute and didn’t have anything that was really good. Coaching wasn’t good, playing wasn’t good," head coach Rich Rodriguez said following the loss to Utah. "We got a short week. I don’t think anybody in that locker room will lay down or quit or anything like that, and it’s my job to make sure we get this going in a better direction in the next four days because we got a short week to get going against another really good team at their place. We’ll work hard to get it fixed in a hurry."
Unfortunately, the Mountaineers now have to operate on a short week to gear up for another stiff test in BYU on the road. The Cougars sneaked by Colorado on the road, winning 24-21, improving to 4-0 on the year.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mountaineers open as 18.5-point underdogs, which is the largest spread they've seen so far this season. The over/under is sitting at 51.5.
I have a feeling that line may continue to rise and ultimately end up pushing three touchdowns. That's just the state of this football team, given their struggles on offense. And don't be surprised if this isn't the largest spread you'll see WVU in this season. They still have matchups with Arizona State, TCU, and Texas Tech — each of whom has their eyes fixed on securing a spot in Dallas for the Big 12 Conference championship.
West Virginia's record vs. the spread this season
vs. Robert Morris (-38.5) — W
at Ohio (-3.5) — L
vs. Pitt (+7.5) — W
at Kansas (+13.5) — L
vs. Utah (-12.5) — L
