WVU Staff Changes on the Table as Rich Rod Promises Deep Review After Season Finale
Attrition happens every year in college football, both with the roster and coaching staff.
It's very rare that an entire staff sticks together year over year, even if it's lower-level assistants leaving for a promotion elsewhere. But following a disappointing season, changes are always expected at key spots, at least from the fan base.
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez was asked during his radio show on Monday night if he likes where things are with his staff or if he'll make changes following the conclusion of this week's game.
"Well, I'll say this, whether we win 'em all or lose 'em all, everything is getting evaluated every day. After the season, I do a deep dive. If you don't have the season that you wanted, like now, you do an even deeper dive. Like why? You can't just blame it on one thing. It's always more than one thing, and I'm evaluating everybody and anything that's got to do with West Virginia football... It's getting evaluated constantly, but even more deeply here in two weeks, including myself. Every decision I make for West Virginia football is based on one thing — winning. It ain't no popularity contest. Not they want this, or this looks good for the crowd, or the appearance of this. Every decision I make is based on does it help us win. If it does, are we doing it the best that we can? If it doesn't, then we need to do it.
"There's no feelings involved in it, no Kumbaya moment, let's hug it out, and everything will be okay. I'm brutally honest with everybody, including myself, and if it's going to help us win or it's hurting us from winning, we've got to fix it. As you can imagine, I get a lot of suggestions. I've got a whole bunch of coaches in that building, and I've got 60,000 every Saturday. I always tell the coaches, I like winning too much not to play the best guys. I like winning too much not to do the best decisions. But I also like winning too much not to make sure I don't evaluate everything, including myself. There'll be some hard conversations with a lot of guys, players, and staff members here in a week or two."
Folks can make assumptions as to where those staff changes will be made, but sometimes they happen in a spot you're not even thinking about. The way certain things are being taught may not be aligned with the vision of the coordinator or head coach, and in some instances, you could have a coach taking on too much because of said situation.
Rodriguez didn't hint at where those changes could be made, nor should he. There's no reason to publicly throw someone under the bus who may be told at the end of the season that they're not coming back. To my knowledge, most of the assistants, if not all (excluding Zac Alley), are on one-year contracts.
