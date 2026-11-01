WVU Enters Texas Tech Matchup as Big Underdogs — What the Odds Say

West Virginia has completed its bye week and will now look to shock the world when it heads to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were able to erase a 17-7 deficit against Arizona on Saturday to improve to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in Big 12 play.

Late last night, the oddsmakers released the spread and total for West Virginia at Texas Tech, and as you would expect, the Mountaineers are big underdogs.

Spread: Texas Tech -14.5

Tech hasn't been as dominant as they were a year ago, but I really feel that this QB change from Will Hammond to Thomas Castellanos will unlock this group's full potential, which is bad news and bad timing for the Mountaineers. The good news is Tech's defense is vulnerable, ranking 137th nationally against the pass (308.7 ypg), sitting just one spot above West Virginia. Texas Tech is stingy against the run, though, allowing less than 90 yards per game. If the Mountaineers can have success on the ground like they usually do, they should be able to do just about whatever they want.

Over/Under: 62.5

This one should be a back-and-forth affair, like a game of ping-pong with scores. This could turn out to be similar to West Virginia's loss to Iowa State and win over Cincinnati — whichever team's defense is able to get the key stop late wins the game. Before the TCU game, Mountaineer games were automatic to go over the total. Their actual game totals in Big 12 play this season have been 65, 87, 83, 87, and 44. The game totals for Texas Tech have been 54, 36, 78, 61, and 60. It makes sense that the total is at 62.5 for this one, but it may not stay there for long. I'd be shocked if this didn't get bet on a bunch to move it toward the mid-60s.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders are scheduled to square off at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN and can be heard on Mountaineer Sports Network on the Varsity Network App. We will have postgame coverage on our YouTube channel (West Virginia On SI) on the Mountaineer Postgame Show.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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