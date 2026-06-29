WVU's Famous "Heavy" Package That Beat Pitt is in College Football 27

Rich Rodriguez is an offensive innovator. He may be widely known for installing the zone-read concept, but last year, he added another weapon to his arsenal, known as the "heavy" package.

In the Mountaineers' Week 3 matchup against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Rodriguez went to this nine-offensive-lineman formation and just kept hammering the ball with big running back Tye Edwards in short-yardage situations late in the game. Pat Narduzzi had no answer for it whatsoever, and they even used it in overtime in what would be the eventual game-winning score.

EA Sports paid close attention and has included the heavy package in this year's College Football 27 video game.

Gun Power I Tight ... aka PHAT aka Heavy ... 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 🎮 @EASPORTSCollege



Sign up to play 7 days early with an MVP+ Membership ➡️ https://t.co/hxXr4wsDD8 pic.twitter.com/5M1vqL44Cb — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) June 29, 2026

In the clip above (or the photo you see at the top of the article), there are fullbacks and tight ends lined up in the formation instead of offensive linemen. My assumption is that you will be able to switch those guys to offensive linemen in your playbook. This just shows that the formation exists and can be used, which WVU fans may use over and over and over again.

“We had about 3,000 pounds of beef going in," Rodriguez said on the Pat McAfee Show last year. "We did something similar to that the last couple of years. We had eight, and I’m like why have eight when you can have nine? If one of the big fellas could run it, I’d have ten. I actually asked those guys if any of them had played running back before. But they’ve been waiting to use that one. We call it ‘heavy.’ Football is a game of big people moving other big people against their will. So, I’m like, well, the more big people we have in there, the better chance we have. The formation is called heavy. I could call it ‘fat,’ but they may not be politically correct.”

If WVU were to use this package again in 2026, the projected starting five of Carsten Casady, Nick Krahe, Landen Livingston, Amare Grayson, and Kevin Brown would already put them at 1,518 pounds. Here are the current weights of the rest of the WVU offensive linemen, listed in order.

Josh Aisosa — 325 lbs

Aidan Woods — 308 lbs

Deshawn Woods — 307 lbs

Andreas Hunter — 306 lbs

Devin Vass — 306 lbs

Camden Goforth — 305 lbs

Wes King — 304 lbs

Cam Griffin — 304 lbs

Rhett Morris — 302 lbs

Malik Agbo — 292 lbs

Lamarcus Dillard — 290 lbs

Raymond Kovalesky — 280 lbs

Trevor Bigelow — 275 lbs