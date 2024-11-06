WVU Football Adds a Pair of Neutral Site Games vs. Virginia
West Virginia University Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker announced Wednesday afternoon the Mountaineer football program has added two additional neutral site games against the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026, and again on Sept. 4, 2032.
“The Charlotte region has a huge amount of WVU alumni, and adding these two games allows us to further engage our fans in the region, while putting a quality ACC regional opponent on our schedule,” Baker said. “Our players get to play in a great NFL football stadium and working with the Charlotte Sports Foundation over the years has proved to be a great partnership.”
“We are thrilled to host the Cavaliers and Mountaineers in 2026 and 2032,” said Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison. “We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for two great fan bases and welcome them to the Queen City!”
In adding the two games against Virginia, West Virginia has notified East Carolina that it will use the cancellation clause in the contract with the Pirates to cancel the previously scheduled Sept. 19, 2026, game in Greenville, North Carolina.
“In today’s ever-changing landscape of college athletics, the financial aspect of adding these two games in Charlotte is far too important for us to pass up,” Baker added. “Aside from all the positives of playing a neutral site game in Charlotte, we have a fiscal responsibility to our future, and adding these two games makes strong financial sense for our department.
“We have had positive and constructive conversations with our colleagues at East Carolina, and we are committed to helping and working with them to find a replacement for their home game in 2026.”
Baker also announced the Mountaineers have added a nonconference home game against Robert Morris on Sept. 15, 2029. The game with Robert Morris is in addition to the nonconference matchup against the Colonials next season, which was previously announced.
West Virginia already has in place the game against the Tennessee Volunteers in Charlotte.