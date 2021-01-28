BREAKING: Neal Brown Announces Defensive Staff Hire

WVU head football coach Neal Brown has named Andrew Jackson as Mountaineers' defensive assistant coach.

"I would like to welcome Andrew to the Mountaineer Football family," Brown said. "He comes highly recommended and brings good defensive experience with him. He already has recruiting experience in areas within our footprint and has a track record for being an outstanding teacher."



Jackson has spent the past year as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Old Dominion University.

"Coach Brown is building a strong, family-oriented program at West Virginia, and I am excited to become a part of its upward climb," Jackson said. "The program has a rich tradition and history and the fan base is very passionate. I have a lot of respect for the people in this state, and I am excited to work with the players and coaches. I can't wait to get started."



Jackson was the defensive tackles coach at James Madison University in 2019, when the Dukes led the FCS in total defense.

In 2018, Jackson was the defensive quality control coach at Mississippi State. During this season, the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense.

Jackson spent the 2017 season as the defensive line coach at Fordham, and was the mind behind the Rams' run game, pass protection, and third-down blitz packages.

Jackson spent two years at Penn State as a graduate assistant with the defensive line. He also spent two years as an assistant coach at Stony Brook, and one year as a graduate assistant at LIU Post.

Jackson graduated from Long Island University in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in physical education science and coaching. He also earned three master's degrees, including one in interdisciplinary studies from Long Island (2012), one in liberal arts and science from Stony Brook (2014), and one in educational leadership from Penn State (2017).

