West Virginia is Set to Add JUCO Offensive Lineman to 2025 Roster
Coach Rich Rodriguez has been on record saying that West Virginia will continue to add players to the roster during fall camp, and now they have picked up a commitment from Trinity Valley Community College offensive lineman Jude Edwards. Edwards becomes the sixth new addition to the roster since fall camp began.
Background:
The 6'3" 305 305-pound interior offensive lineman from League City, Texas, appeared in nine games this past season as a true freshman. His performance was good enough for him to earn preseason second-team All-American honors for this upcoming season. However, he will be enrolling to play at WVU this fall.
Junior College recruiting continues to be a major point of emphasis for this staff, as they have now added eight players for this upcoming season. Edwards joins Cyncir Bowers (RB), Tyler Jacklich (RB), Adam Tomczyk (DL), Caleb Nuhi-Yandall (LB), Marshon Oxley (BAN), Keenan Eck (BAN), and Kaleb Gray (S).
Edwards will have three seasons of eligibility remaining including his redshirt. He could possibly get a waiver down the line to get his 2024 junior college season back.
Where He Fits:
He spent his time at Trinity Valley playing both center and guard, so I would anticipate him playing on the interior at WVU as well. His film shows violence in every clip, as he constantly puts defensive linemen in the dirt. He has a very good initial punch and shows explosiveness when he fires off.
Rich Rodriguez has said that all players added at this point will be added with the expectation of helping them win. I would expect Edwards to come in and compete with players like Donovan Haslam, Josh Aisosa, Cooper Young, Robby Martin, and Carson Lee to be on the travel roster.
Current Projected Offensive Line Depth Chart:
Left Tackle: Nick Krahe, Malik Agbo, Brandon Homady, Andreas Hunter
Left Guard: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslam, Robby Martin, Trevor Bigelow
Center: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee, Cooper Young, Griffin Fogle
Right Guard: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa, Jude Edwards, Wyatt Minor, Raymond Kovalesky
Right Tackle: Ty'kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, Mickel Clay, Phillip Bowser
