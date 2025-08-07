WVU Football Set to Host Fan Dan Day Aug. 17
The West Virginia University Football program announced the team will hold its annual Fan Day on Sunday August 17.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez, assistant coaches and players will sign autographs and visit with fans from 4-5 p.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility (IPF). Fans should enter through the main entrance in the front of the facility, which will open at 3:50 p.m. Admission to the event is free of charge.
In an effort to accommodate as many requests as possible, each fan will be limited to one autograph item. Setting up posed pictures with players and coaches will not be allowed in order to keep lines moving and to give as many fans as possible the chance to get autographs.
Free parking will be available in lots A1, E, F1, F2, F3 and F4, and the parking garage on Don Nehlen Drive.
Fans also will be able to pick up the 2025 football schedule poster and magnet during the autograph session.
The Mountaineers open the season Saturday Aug. 30 against Rober Morris at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
