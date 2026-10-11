WVU is a Small Favorite Over Cincinnati Despite Three Straight Losses

West Virginia has lost three straight, but is an early-week favorite to get back on track against Cincinnati.

Spread: West Virginia -2.5

With the way things have gone the last few weeks, I'm not so sure the crowd is going to have a massive hand in this game. This is going to come down to WVU just out-executing Cincinnati and not allowing things to spiral out of control defensively for a fourth straight week.

I am a little surprised that the Mountaineers are favored, but that might change the closer we get to kickoff. I'd expect the line to move a little in Cincinnati's direction, given the lack of confidence anyone has in the West Virginia defense.

The Bearcats' lone loss of the season came last week to the very Arizona Wildcats that were just in Morgantown. Arizona throttled Cincinnati in that game, 34-7, and outgained the Bearcats 522-227. The advantage Cincinnati has, though, is that they were resting up this week on a bye, while West Virginia will be playing its seventh straight game.

Over/Under: 62.5

Points, points, points, and more points. At this point (no pun intended), that is what we should expect in every game West Virginia plays. It doesn't look like they are close to figuring things out on the defensive side of the ball, just as much as it doesn't look like anyone is close to solving West Virginia's potent rushing attack.

Cincinnati's defense isn't much better than West Virginia's, ranking 15th in the league, allowing over 401.6 yards per game. Just a weeks ago, they gave up 31 points to Miami...Ohio.

The Mountaineers and Bearcats are scheduled to square off at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on TNT and can be heard on Mountaineer Sports Network on the Varsity Network App.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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