How to Watch WVU vs. Arizona: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Streaming Info

Two horrendous performances in a row for the West Virginia defense, and now, they face a high-powered passing attack in Arizona.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Mountaineers' Week 6 matchup with the Wildcats.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) vs. Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 10th, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium

TV/Streaming: TNT

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

West Virginia is in a desparate situation

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing one game, okay. Fine. But dropping the first two games of league play? Oh boy. Yeah, this team has entered desperation mode. I hate using the term "must-win" because every game is that. The Mountaineers are desperate for a win if they want to stay on track to make a bowl game. Who would have thought this would be the conversation just a couple of weeks ago when WVU was just one win away from being ranked? The offense is doing everything it can, but they're going to need some help from the other side of the ball.

Arizona looking for fourth straight win

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats have to be drooling at this opportunity against a very poor West Virginia defense. Arizona has put up solid numbers through the air, but doesn't have much of a run game. With this WVU defense, though, you don't need a balanced approach. Noah Fifita will likely have a big day and put the Wildcats in position to get their fifth win of the season and above .500 in league play. If he takes care of the ball and the Mountaineers can't get pressure on him, it could be another long afternoon for the Old Gold and Blue.