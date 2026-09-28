WVU Is Running 78% of the Time — What Is Rich Rod Doing?

Before I dive into my thoughts on this play-call split through the first four games, please recognize that I am well aware that many of West Virginia's issues reside on the defensive side of the football.

On Sunday, I talked about Zac Alley , and earlier this morning, I went a little more in-depth on some of the numbers . When you rush for over 330 yards and have 29 first downs, you should win the game. Also understood.

But the truth is, Rich Rodriguez isn't opening up this offense as much as he should, and because of it, the unit is getting put in tough positions, having to move the sticks on 3rd and long in obvious passing situations.

Six pass attempts in the first half against Oklahoma State? No wonder he couldn't get into a rhythm.

Look, I get it. The run game is working, but the only way it's going to keep working for the entirety of the game is if you mix in the pass some to keep them guessing. They didn't do that, and the Cowboys were able to load up the box and get some stops.

In the first half, WVU averaged 6.2 yards per carry. In the second half, that number dropped to 3.9. That's still a decent average, but they weren't fooling the Pokes.

Rich Rod play-calling history

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez along the sideline during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know the next thing you might think is: "Schuyler, this is Rich Rodriguez. This is what he does." Well, yes... but not to this extent.

Below, I broke down the play-call selection at every stop in his coaching career where he's been the play-caller, either as the OC or the head coach.

Glenville State (1996): 42% run | 58% pass

Tulane (1997-98): 56% run | 44% pass

Clemson (1999-2000): 60% run | 40% pass

West Virginia (2001-07): 70% run | 30% pass

Michigan (2008-10): 61% run | 39% pass

Arizona (2012-17): 57% run | 43% pass

Ole Miss (2019): 63% run | 37% pass

UL Monroe (2021): 58% run | 42% pass

Jacksonville State (2022-24): 66% run | 34% pass

West Virginia (2025): 62% run | 38% pass

West Virginia (2026): 78% run | 22% pass

Career average: 59.5% run | 40.5% pass

Right now, through four games, the Mountaineers are sitting at 22% pass. And while the previous stops are clumped together over multiple years, it still shows how far off this group is from being balanced, even by Rich Rod's standards.

We're not talking 50/50 or, hell, even 55/45. Cam Cook is a dynamic running back, and Hawkins is an elite runner himself. Because of that, you are going to want to run the ball a bunch. I'm talking even a slight bump up to 70/30, which is what they were during his first stint at WVU — even that 8% difference MAKES a difference.

There is still plenty of time for this thing to balance out, but it needs to happen soon, or they are going to be in a tough spot.

So, what is preventing him from throwing it more?

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez argues a call during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a variety of things, in my opinion. I can't speak for Rich, but I'm not so sure he's comfortable with the pass protection, first and foremost. True freshman Kevin Brown is struggling right now, as is West Virginia's other tackle, Carsten Casady. Those two combined allowed 12 pressures in the loss to Oklahoma State. Folks, Hawkins only dropped back to pass 32 times.

That's a problem.

Also, you may not be able to see it on the broadcast, but the receivers aren't getting open consistently enough, and part of the problem is that there is too much depth in the routes. Not everything has to be beyond the sticks.

Weaponizing the quick game with THIS QB/RB duo would make life incredibly difficult for an opposing defensive coordinator. I'm not talking about complex stuff here — bubbles, slants, drags, quick hitches, quick outs, RPOs with screens attached — things that allow your quarterback to get the ball out quickly and force the defense to defend all 53 1/3.

Rodriguez is not refusing to throw the ball because he doesn't have trust in Hawkins or because "he can't throw" as some would say. That's a lazy narrative. Not throwing it doesn't mean he can't do it.

Coming into the Oklahoma State game, he led the nation in big-time throws at 17%. He also led the country in yards per completion at 18.3, all while completing 68% of his passes. Those two stats right there tell you he can throw the damn ball. If he was hitting 68% and was dinking and dunking his way down the field, that's one thing, but that's not what's been happening.

Handcuffing the offense

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Handcuffed? Are you crazy? They ran for over 330 yards!" True, but yards don't win you games. Points do. At the end of the day, those are empty-calorie stats if you don't complement them with some semblance of a passing game.

If you don't, you're going to struggle to score points, much like WVU did in the second half this past weekend once Oklahoma State said, "Screw it. We're loading the box, please, please, please throw it!"

The offense is already explosive and dynamic. Just imagine how much more explosive — and efficient — it can be if Rodriguez gives Hawkins the ability to sling the ball around a little bit. As FS1 commentator Spencer Tillman said repeatedly during the broadcast on Saturday night, WVU is playing with one hand behind its back. I'll take it a step further... It's handcuffing the offense from reaching its full potential.

You can't ask your quarterback to bail you out on 3rd down all the time. They know it's coming, especially when you're not on schedule. Three of Hawkins' first six passes against Oklahoma State? On 3rd down. Four of his first eight passes? On 3rd down. The average distance to go on 3rd down pass attempts for the night was 7.5 yards — that's a tough world to be in.

When you're waiting to throw it until its third and long, you're asking for a lot of things to go right on one play to keep the drive alive. You need the protection, the QB to make the right read, the receiver to get open, the QB to make an accurate throw, the receiver to make the catch, get across the sticks, and have no penalties on the play. For a team that doesn't throw it much, that's quite the ask.

Lastly, keeping Hawkins healthy

West Virginia University quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

This is something everyone brings up, but again, you'll tend to get the, "Well, that's his style of offense" type of response. And that's why I'll add some context to this.

Back in Rich Rod's first stint with WVU, Pat White averaged 13.8 carries in 2006 and 15.2 carries in 2007. Through one-third of the season, Hawkins is averaging 18 carries per game. In games against FBS opponents, it's even higher. He's at 22. Even if that number slowly drops to 18-20 per game for the season, that's still a lot of beating he is taking, even more than Pat took in his two full years as QB1 in this system.

You are never going to maximize Hawkins' full potential, or this offense's, for that matter, by running him upwards of 20 times per game. Sure, he'll get yardage, but it's not going to be the same type of production you would get if there were at least a 70/30 run/pass split or better.

Rodriguez has a real shot to get this program turned around in a hurry with Hawkins at QB. The defensive issues are obvious, but this is something that can't fly under the radar.