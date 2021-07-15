Sports Illustrated home
WVU LB Josh Chandler-Semedo Releases Merchandise

The Mountaineer starting linebacker unveils new merchandise.
Author:
Publish date:

Now that the NCAA is allowing student-athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, several players around the country are signing deals with companies for advertising and even releasing their own merchandise. 

Senior West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo has now joined in on the action by selling his own merchandise with what is a pretty fire logo if I must admit. Looking at it straight on, it looks like the letters 'J' and 'S' but you can see a 'C' for Chandler and the number '7' coming together to make the 'S' for Semedo.

Chandler-Semedo is heading into his third year as a starter on the West Virginia defense. So far in his career, Chandler-Semedo has tallied 132 tackles and 7 tackles for loss.

