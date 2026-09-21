WVU Makes Biggest Jump in New Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 Conference went 11-1 in non-conference games this past weekend, with West Virginia having the biggest win of them all, taking down No. 25 Virginia by two scores. The only loss for the league was an embarrassing effort from Colorado, which got pounded by Northwestern.

We did have a pair of conference matchups with Texas Tech and Houston playing one down to the wire on Friday night, and Arizona State taking on Kansas.

Below you will find the Big 12 Week 3 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.

Week 3 scores

Texas Tech 28, Houston 26

BYU 41, Colorado State 23

Utah 33, Utah State 0

Kansas State 31, Tulane 20

Iowa State 55, Bowling Green 7

Arizona State 24, Kansas 17

Cincinnati 35, Miami (OH) 31

Baylor 36, Louisiana Tech 19

UCF 44, Georgia State 30

Oklahoma State 59, Murray State 0

Northwestern 41, Colorado 7

TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

West Virginia 38, Virginia 27

Arizona 42, Northern Illinois 17

Week 4 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Colorado (15)

No. 15: Iowa State (16)

No. 14: Kansas

No. 13: Baylor

No. 12: UCF

No. 11: Cincinnati (10)

No. 10: Arizona State (9)

No. 9: TCU (8)

No. 8: Kansas State (6)

No. 7: Oklahoma State

No. 6: West Virginia (11)

No. 5: Utah

No. 4: Arizona

No. 3: Houston

No. 2: BYU

No. 1: Texas Tech

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

Sam Houston at Texas Tech, 12 p.m. ET on TNT

Colorado at Baylor, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Utah at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

TCU at UCF, 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Houston at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Kansas State at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Arizona at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS

With it being the first weekend of Big 12 play for many teams, expect to see some movement in next week's rankings. The game of the week, in my opinion, has to be Oklahoma State hitting the road to take on West Virginia. The game could've very easily been the site of College GameDay, but you know how that works. If they can go to an SEC school, that's what ESPN is going to do. The Cowboys earned a lot of respect back after their loss to Tulsa by upsetting No. 6 Oregon, and West Virginia gained a ton of respect after beating up on Virginia. Starting 1-0 in league play is a massive deal, and the winner of this one should appear in the AP Top 25 next week.