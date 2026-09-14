Big 12 Power Rankings: Four Teams Get a New Spot Heading Into Week 3
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The Big 12 Conference went 10-4 this week in non-conference matchups, but just 3-4 in games against other Power Four opponents. The first league game in the Big 12 was also played with BYU protecting home-field advantage against the Arizona Wildcats.
With another week of action in the books, it's time to put out a new set of power rankings.
Below you will find the Big 12 Week 2 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.
Week 2 scores
Missouri 38, Kansas 21
Oklahoma State 39, Oregon 31
West Virginia 52, UT Martin 7
Texas A&M 48, Arizona State 20
Texas Tech 35, Oregon State 24
BYU 28, Arizona 17
Utah 43, Arkansas 10
Iowa 16, Iowa State 13
Houston 77, Southern 6
Kansas State 34, Washington State 7
Colorado 52, Weber State 21
Pitt 12, UCF 7
Cincinnati 62, Western Carolina 10
TCU 63, Grambling 7
Baylor 44, Prairie View A&M 3
Week 3 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
No. 16: Iowa State
No. 15: Colorado
No. 14: Kansas
No. 13: Baylor
No. 12: UCF (9)
No. 11: West Virginia
No. 10: Cincinnati
No. 9: Arizona State (8)
No. 8: TCU (6)
No. 7: Oklahoma State (12)
No. 6: Kansas State
No. 5: Utah
No. 4: Arizona
No. 3: Houston
No. 2: BYU
No. 1: Texas Tech
Week 3 schedule
Friday
Houston at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Saturday
Tulane at Kansas State, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Bowling Green at Iowa State, 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU
Arizona State at Kansas, 12 p.m. ET on FS1
Utah State at Utah, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Miami (OH) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU
Georgia State at UCF, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
Murray State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+
BYU at Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Colorado at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET
West Virginia vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
Arkansas State at TCU, 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU
Northern Illinois at Arizona, 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT
Arizona State at Kansas will be an interesting matchup with both teams looking to avoid their second straight loss and to get Big 12 play off to a strong start. West Virginia is the team that can make the biggest statement for the conference this week, as they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on No. 25 Virginia. A win over the Hoos would be massive for the league, but even more so for the Mountaineers, who haven't started a season 3-0 since 2018 under Dana Holgorsen.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_