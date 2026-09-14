Big 12 Power Rankings: Four Teams Get a New Spot Heading Into Week 3

The Big 12 Conference went 10-4 this week in non-conference matchups, but just 3-4 in games against other Power Four opponents. The first league game in the Big 12 was also played with BYU protecting home-field advantage against the Arizona Wildcats.

With another week of action in the books, it's time to put out a new set of power rankings.

Below you will find the Big 12 Week 2 scoreboard, my newest batch of power rankings, and next week's slate.

Week 2 scores

Missouri 38, Kansas 21

Oklahoma State 39, Oregon 31

West Virginia 52, UT Martin 7

Texas A&M 48, Arizona State 20

Texas Tech 35, Oregon State 24

BYU 28, Arizona 17

Utah 43, Arkansas 10

Iowa 16, Iowa State 13

Houston 77, Southern 6

Kansas State 34, Washington State 7

Colorado 52, Weber State 21

Pitt 12, UCF 7

Cincinnati 62, Western Carolina 10

TCU 63, Grambling 7

Baylor 44, Prairie View A&M 3

Week 3 Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

No. 16: Iowa State

No. 15: Colorado

No. 14: Kansas

No. 13: Baylor

No. 12: UCF (9)

No. 11: West Virginia

No. 10: Cincinnati

No. 9: Arizona State (8)

No. 8: TCU (6)

No. 7: Oklahoma State (12)

No. 6: Kansas State

No. 5: Utah

No. 4: Arizona

No. 3: Houston

No. 2: BYU

No. 1: Texas Tech

Week 3 schedule

Friday

Houston at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday

Tulane at Kansas State, 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Bowling Green at Iowa State, 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Arizona State at Kansas, 12 p.m. ET on FS1

Utah State at Utah, 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Baylor, 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Georgia State at UCF, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Murray State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+

BYU at Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Colorado at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. ET

West Virginia vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Arkansas State at TCU, 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Northern Illinois at Arizona, 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Arizona State at Kansas will be an interesting matchup with both teams looking to avoid their second straight loss and to get Big 12 play off to a strong start. West Virginia is the team that can make the biggest statement for the conference this week, as they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on No. 25 Virginia. A win over the Hoos would be massive for the league, but even more so for the Mountaineers, who haven't started a season 3-0 since 2018 under Dana Holgorsen.